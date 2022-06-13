Bruce Dickinson Says He Wants Iron Maiden to “Replace” Him If He’s Unable to Sing

Simply put, Bruce Dickinson is one of the greatest heavy metal frontmen of all-time. The singer himself is content with nothing less, stating that he wants Iron Maiden to replace him if he can no longer perform up to his high standards.

In a new interview, Dickinson said that if couldn’t make through at least four songs a night, he would seek out his replacement — a mandate effective immediately. He also hinted that he would still perform a few songs each evening before handing the mic back over to the new singer.

“If tomorrow I don’t feel able to sing more than four songs a night, I’d like the guys to continue and I should be able to choose my replacement,” Dickinson told Daily Star (via NME). “I would stick my head in from time to time and the other singer would do the rest.”

The singer added, “When you look at Keith Richards, who suffers from arthritis, he’s not on top form every night but he’s supported by other guitarists. It’s the Rolling Stones. I don’t think it upsets anyone.”

Maiden without Bruce is a sad prospect to consider. At 63, Dickinson is still very much on top of his game — though a typical Iron Maiden set is physically demanding on the frontman (costume changes, darting up and down platforms while singing, etc.).

Dicikinson might have said as early as tomorrow, but we’ll gander that a replacement won’t be coming anytime soon. In fact, Bruce himself added in the same interview, “In any case, everything I’ve said isn’t going to happen.”

Iron Maiden just headlined the Download Festival and Dickinson had no problem helming what one review called a “career-spanning triumph.” Per usual, Bruce ran to-and-fro across the stage, guiding the classics like “Hallowed Be Thy Name” and “Run to the Hills,” as well as numerous songs from 2021’s Senjutsu.

North American fans can catch Iron Maiden when their “Legacy of the Beast” tour returns stateside this Fall. Tickets for the outing are available via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch a clip of Dickinson in action during Iron Maiden’s Download Festival set.