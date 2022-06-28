Brutus Unleash “Dust,” First New Song in Two Years: Stream

Belgium trio Brutus have returned with “Dust,” their first new song in two years.

The track hails from the band’s recording sessions for its forthcoming third studio album. Frenetic guitar playing entangles dissonance and melody as singer Stefanie Mannaerts delivers impassioned vocals. The abundance of lyrical content forces her to race through each verse, with the exasperation adding to the song’s manic effect.

“‘Dust’ was born out of the frustration of having friends with demands and expectations that were way too high,” the band remarked in a press release. “It’s a song about being at breaking point; pissed off about everything and everyone. ‘Dust’ is honest, direct and unfiltered. It’s a very special and personal song for us, which is why we wanted this to be the first new song for people to hear.”

Brutus composed the track at their rehearsal space in Ghent, where they’ve spent the last 18 months working on their new album off and on. The press release states that the “timeline was fractured” due to lockdown and “the band’s focus on simply enjoying the otherwise ordinary moments of their friendship.”

The upcoming album follows 2017’s Burst and 2019’s Nest, as well as the one-off single “Sand” and the Live in Ghent, both released in 2020 during the height of lockdowns.

