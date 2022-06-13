Anderson .Paak Joins BTS On Drums for Performance of “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”: Watch

Following the release of anthology album PROOF, BTS have shared a live performance video of some of the album’s new offerings. Filmed in Las Vegas between The Grammys and the group’s four sold-out nights at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, “PROOF LIVE” includes performances of the newly, officially released “Born Singer,” PROOF closer “For Youth,” and lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The announcement for “PROOF LIVE” promised a special guest, and was none other than noted BTS fan Anderson .Paak who joined on drums for “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” .Paak, who is also starring in and directing a movie about the world of K-pop, attended BTS’ Los Angeles PERMISSION TO DANCE – ON STAGE with his family, while BTS got the chance to enjoy Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars onstage as Silk Sonic during their Las Vegas residency.

Watch the performance of “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment” featuring Anderson .Paak below.

“The Silk Sonic concert was marvelous,” RM told .Paak following the joint performance. “I liked the dancing,” added J-Hope, prompting the members to jump into some of Silk Sonic’s smoothest moves. As he departed, .Paak said in Korean that he loved BTS.

Today, June 13th, marks the nine-year anniversary of BTS, which is accompanied by an annual celebration known as FESTA. Per tradition, a member shares a song for the BTS ARMY — this year, it was Jungkook who shared tender track “My You.” And, while fans are still eagerly anticipating a world tour announcement, member J-Hope will be headlining the closing night of Lollapalooza, making him the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. festival.

Check out “PROOF LIVE” in full below.