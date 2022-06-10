Menu
BTS Releases Anthology Album PROOF with New Music: Stream

Also watch the video for lead single, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)"

BTS PROOF
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
and
June 10, 2022 | 12:12am ET

    BTS are feeling nostalgic with their new anthology album PROOFbut the pop superstars have assured us that the best is “Yet to Come.” The project, which features the new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and several other fresh recordings, is available to stream below.

    A three-disc collection, PROOF compiles songs from BTS’ discography that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” a statement explains. Its June 10th release date is especially symbolic, as it coincides with BTS’ ninth anniversary as a band, and the annual BTS Festa that takes place on June 13th.

    The first disc begins with a remastered version of “Born Singer,” an unofficial release from when BTS debuted in 2013. Originally an interpolation of a track by J. Cole, the updated version is particularly poignant, as it was written as a reflection of the group’s feelings immediately post-debut. Here, nearly a decade later, the song is followed by many of the group’s lead singles like “ON,” “Boy with Luv feat. Halsey,” and “Spring Day,” and record-breaking hits like “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Butter.” Disk 1 concludes with new single, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

    Related Video

    Disc two features one solo song and one subunit selected by each member of BTS. The tracklist runs in what’s called “fan chant order,” a.k.a. the structure the members’ names run in during concerts. A new song called “Run BTS” kicks things off.

    Disc three is where things truly get wild. Stacked with demos and new versions of beloved tracks, CD 3 is a dream come true for ARMYs across all eras. Following bangers like the long-awaited demo versions of “Boy In Luv” and “Boyz with Fun,” the tracklist concludes with another new song, “For You.” Two additional new songs — Quotation Mark” and “Young Love” — appear exclusively on the physical release of the album.

    BTS’ last proper album was 2020’s BE. Listen to PROOF and watch the video for “Yet To Come” below, and as you delve into BTS’ discography, revisit our exhaustive guide to the band’s music.

    PROOF Artwork:

    bts proof album artwork

    PROOF Tracklist:
    CD1
    01. Born Singer
    02. No More Dream
    03. N.O
    04. Boy in Luv
    05. Danger
    06. I NEED U
    07. RUN
    08. Burning Up (FIRE)
    09. Blood Sweat & Tears
    10. Spring Day
    11. DNA
    12. FAKE LOVE
    13. IDOL
    14. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
    15. ON
    16. Dynamite
    17. Life Goes On
    18. Butter
    19. Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

    CD2
    01. Run BTS
    02. Intro : Persona
    03. Stay
    04. Moon
    05. Jamais Vu
    06. Trivia 轉 : Seesaw
    07. BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)
    08. Outro : Ego
    09. Her
    10. Filter
    11. Friends
    12. Singularity
    13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
    14. Euphoria
    15. Dimple

    CD3
    01. Jump (Demo Ver.)
    02. Young Love
    03. Boy in Luv (Demo Ver.)
    04. Quotation Mark
    05. I NEED U (Demo Ver.)
    06. Boyz With Fun (Demo Ver.)
    07. Tony Montana (with Jimin)
    08. Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)
    09. Spring Day (V Demo Ver)
    10. DNA (j-hope Demo Ver.)
    11. Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)
    12. Seesaw (Demo Ver.)
    13. Still With You (A cappella)
    14. For Youth

