BTS Releases Anthology Album PROOF with New Music: Stream

BTS are feeling nostalgic with their new anthology album PROOF, but the pop superstars have assured us that the best is “Yet to Come.” The project, which features the new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and several other fresh recordings, is available to stream below.

A three-disc collection, PROOF compiles songs from BTS’ discography that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” a statement explains. Its June 10th release date is especially symbolic, as it coincides with BTS’ ninth anniversary as a band, and the annual BTS Festa that takes place on June 13th.

The first disc begins with a remastered version of “Born Singer,” an unofficial release from when BTS debuted in 2013. Originally an interpolation of a track by J. Cole, the updated version is particularly poignant, as it was written as a reflection of the group’s feelings immediately post-debut. Here, nearly a decade later, the song is followed by many of the group’s lead singles like “ON,” “Boy with Luv feat. Halsey,” and “Spring Day,” and record-breaking hits like “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Butter.” Disk 1 concludes with new single, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Advertisement

Related Video

Disc two features one solo song and one subunit selected by each member of BTS. The tracklist runs in what’s called “fan chant order,” a.k.a. the structure the members’ names run in during concerts. A new song called “Run BTS” kicks things off.

Disc three is where things truly get wild. Stacked with demos and new versions of beloved tracks, CD 3 is a dream come true for ARMYs across all eras. Following bangers like the long-awaited demo versions of “Boy In Luv” and “Boyz with Fun,” the tracklist concludes with another new song, “For You.” Two additional new songs — Quotation Mark” and “Young Love” — appear exclusively on the physical release of the album.

BTS’ last proper album was 2020’s BE. Listen to PROOF and watch the video for “Yet To Come” below, and as you delve into BTS’ discography, revisit our exhaustive guide to the band’s music.

Advertisement

PROOF Artwork:

PROOF Tracklist:

CD1

01. Born Singer

02. No More Dream

03. N.O

04. Boy in Luv

05. Danger

06. I NEED U

07. RUN

08. Burning Up (FIRE)

09. Blood Sweat & Tears

10. Spring Day

11. DNA

12. FAKE LOVE

13. IDOL

14. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

15. ON

16. Dynamite

17. Life Goes On

18. Butter

19. Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

CD2

01. Run BTS

02. Intro : Persona

03. Stay

04. Moon

05. Jamais Vu

06. Trivia 轉 : Seesaw

07. BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)

08. Outro : Ego

09. Her

10. Filter

11. Friends

12. Singularity

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Euphoria

15. Dimple

CD3

01. Jump (Demo Ver.)

02. Young Love

03. Boy in Luv (Demo Ver.)

04. Quotation Mark

05. I NEED U (Demo Ver.)

06. Boyz With Fun (Demo Ver.)

07. Tony Montana (with Jimin)

08. Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)

09. Spring Day (V Demo Ver)

10. DNA (j-hope Demo Ver.)

11. Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)

12. Seesaw (Demo Ver.)

13. Still With You (A cappella)

14. For Youth