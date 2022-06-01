BTS Army Is About to Make Tucker Carlson’s Life Miserable

Tucker Carlson is about to experience the wrath of BTS Army.

When not championing White Replacement Theory, the former heir of Swanson Frozen Foods turned FOX News’ chief culture warrior spends the 8:00 p.m. hour getting into a tizzy over the dumbest shit: whether it’s Elmo teaching kids about racism, Cardi B performing “WAP” at the Grammys, or that he can no longer jerk off to the green M&M.

His latest target? BTS.

During Tuesday night’s program, Carlson mocked the White House for hosting the South Korean band. As previously reported, all seven members of the group met with President Joe Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, as well as the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. The timing of their visit coincided with the final day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month.

As their meeting had nothing to do with issues plaguing cis white men, Carlson went on the attack: “Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House,” Carlson scoffed.

Advertisement

After airing remarks made by RM in the White House Briefing Room, Carlson then lobbed another bomb: “Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Okay. Good job, guys.”

Carlson’s rage-baiting segments usually go unchallenged, but never before has he faced a foe like BTS’ fan base, ARMY. Whether he realized it or not, the FOX News anchor now find himself in a war with the most fervent and creative fan base in music — who will stop at nothing to defend BTS’ honor. (ARMY famously sabotaged Donald Trump’s June 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma by registering hundreds of thousands of fake ticket requests as a prank.)

It remains to be seen how exactly BTS Army will respond to Carlson’s mockery, but get your popcorn ready. It’s gonna be good.