Stanning BTS: Breaking Down the “Yet to Come” Music Video

Just prior to putting their future on hiatus, BTS’ music video for “Yet to Come,” made plenty of allusions to the group’s past. The clip for the PROOF anthology single was chock-full of references to BTS’ career, and even gave us some hope for the future. (Which, frankly, we still have!)

On this episode of Stanning BTS, hosts Kayla and Bethany unravel the significance of the songs represented in the “Yet to Come” MV, share their perspective on BTS’ journey, and wrap up their feelings about what this anthology represents.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded prior to BTS’ hiatus announcement. Expect Stanning BTS to address that news in the next episode!)

Listen to the episode above, and then be sure to like, review, and subscribe to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts.

Charity for the month of June (Pride Month): GLAAD. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) amplifies the voice of the LGBT community by empowering real people to share their stories, holding the media accountable for the words and images they present, and helping grassroots organizations communicate effectively.