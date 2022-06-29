Cameron Diaz Unretires for Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight-year break, Cameron Diaz has unretired from the film industry and will reunite with Jamie Foxx for the Netflix action comedy Back in Action.

Foxx made the reveal on Twitter by sharing audio from a staged phone call with Diaz in which they discuss her unretirement. When Diaz says she’s anxious about announcing her return, Foxx gives a hand-off to Tom Brady, who hops on the line to offer some advice.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to unretire,” Brady quips. “I’m relatively successful at unretiring.” For those who don’t pay attention to American football, the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired from the NFL earlier this year for a grand total of 40 days before announcing he was rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Related Video

Later on, Diaz confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Back in Action will be directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors). At this time, plot details are under wraps, but production is expected to begin later this year.

One of the biggest Hollywood actresses in the late 1990s and early aughts, Diaz last starred in the critically panned 2014 film Annie alongside Foxx. The movie was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel at the 2015 Razzies, where Diaz herself “won” Worst Actress for her roles in The Other Woman and Sex Tape.

Advertisement

In 2018, Diaz said she was “actually retired” from acting during an Entertainment Weekly roundtable with Christina Applegate and Selma Blair.