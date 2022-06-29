Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cameron Diaz Unretires for Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx

Foxx tapped Tom Brady to talk her through the process

cameron diaz unretired jamie foxx tom brady netflix movie
Cameron Diaz, photo by REMKO DE WAAL/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 29, 2022 | 5:31pm ET

    After an eight-year break, Cameron Diaz has unretired from the film industry and will reunite with Jamie Foxx for the Netflix action comedy Back in Action.

    Foxx made the reveal on Twitter by sharing audio from a staged phone call with Diaz in which they discuss her unretirement. When Diaz says she’s anxious about announcing her return, Foxx gives a hand-off to Tom Brady, who hops on the line to offer some advice.

    “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to unretire,” Brady quips. “I’m relatively successful at unretiring.” For those who don’t pay attention to American football, the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired from the NFL earlier this year for a grand total of 40 days before announcing he was rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Later on, Diaz confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

    Back in Action will be directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors). At this time, plot details are under wraps, but production is expected to begin later this year.

    One of the biggest Hollywood actresses in the late 1990s and early aughts, Diaz last starred in the critically panned 2014 film Annie alongside Foxx. The movie was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel at the 2015 Razzies, where Diaz herself “won” Worst Actress for her roles in The Other Woman and Sex Tape.

    Advertisement

    In 2018, Diaz said she was “actually retired” from acting during an Entertainment Weekly roundtable with Christina Applegate and Selma Blair.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

south park the streaming wars part 2 teaser trailer paramount+ paramount plus randy marsh karen

Randy Goes "Full Nuclear Karen" in Trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2: Watch

June 29, 2022

danny trejo loves voice acting minions rise of gru

Danny Trejo Really Loves Voice Acting: "You Just Show Up in Pajamas... Easy Money!"

June 29, 2022

Ticket to Paradise Trailer Julia Roberts George Clooney Watch Movie Stream

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Book a Nightmare Destination Wedding in Trailer for Ticket to Paradise: Watch

June 29, 2022

Ratatouille Movie Why It's Good

15 Years of Ratatouille: How Its Portrayal of an Artist's Journey Was Pixar at the Height of Its Powers

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cameron Diaz Unretires for Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx

Menu Shop Search Sale