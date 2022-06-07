Carly Rae Jepsen Announces “The So Nice Tour” for Fall 2022

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her first North American tour in since 2019. Dubbed “The So Nice Tour,” the 24-date trek will feature support from Empress Of.

Kicking off after a pair of co-headlining dates with Bleachers (September 21st in Cleveland and 22nd in Toronto), “The So Nice Tour” will officially launch on September 24th in Montreal. From there, CRJ will hit up iconic venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre, Denver’s Mission Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Portland’s Roseland Theater, and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. Find CRJ’s complete upcoming tour schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster. A fan-verified pre-sale opens on Wednesday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m., and fans can sign up for codes via Jepsen’s website. Through PLUS1, $1 from each ticket sold will support The Ally Coalition in their work with homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

News of “The So Nice Tour” comes a month after Jepsen returned with her first new music in two years: the Rostam Batmanglij-produced “Western Wild.” A press release promises “much more to come from Carly Rae Jepsen in 2022,” so fans might want to start anticipating that Dedicated follow-up.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 Tour Dates:

06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Twin Cities Pride

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Nibe Festival

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Pride 2022

07/11 – London, UK @ Somerset House

07/14 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

08/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic 2022

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS #

09/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

09/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

09/29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem #

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

10/02 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

10/04 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom #

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom #

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre #

10/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

11/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

11/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom #

* = w/ Bleachers

# = w/ Empress Of