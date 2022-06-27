Carly Rae Jepsen on New Music, Rostam, and Kate Bush

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Carly Rae Jepsen joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Western Wind,” and more new music.

The Canadian artist discusses taking stock of her life over the past couple years and how that’s led into this latest set. She also touches on the single having its thematic ties back to her upbringing and family, as well as the the Kate Bush-inspired music video.

Jepsen also gives some love to producer Rostam, tells us the backstory on the lockdown-written “Me and the Boys in the Band” single, and previews her upcoming “So Nice Tour,” which has some proceeds going to support the Ally Coalition. (You can snag tickets here!)

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen talk her new music and more above or via the YouTube player below.