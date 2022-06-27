Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carly Rae Jepsen on New Music, Rostam, and Kate Bush

The Canadian artist talks "Western Wind" and her "So Nice Tour"

Carly Rae Jepsen Western Wind
Kyle Meredith with Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Meredith Jenks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 27, 2022 | 2:54pm ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

big time rush kyle meredith with photo by Jordan Knight

Big Time Rush on Reuniting, Reinventions, New Music, and the Forever Tour

June 24, 2022

chelsea cutler kyle meredith with

Chelsea Cutler on Loving Taylor Swift, the Passage of Time, and Next Album Plans

June 22, 2022

kyle meredith with three days grace explosions 25th anniversary

Three Days Grace on Explosions, Algorithms, and Their 25th Anniversary

June 21, 2022

Joey McIntyre New Kids on the Block Kyle Meredith With

Joey McIntyre on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour, Nostalgia, and Broadway

June 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carly Rae Jepsen on New Music, Rostam, and Kate Bush

Menu Shop Search Sale