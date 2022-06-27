Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carol Burnett to Break Bad on Final Season of Better Call Saul

Guest starring as a character named Marion

carol burnett better call saul
Carol Burnett (photo via Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock, Illustration by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 27, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    Along with some familiar faces, Better Call Saul is welcoming Carol Burnett to its cast for the second half of Season 6.

    AMC has announced the legendary comedian will serve as a guest star during its final season and play a character named Marion. No other details have been revealed at this time. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” said Burnett in a succinct statement.

    Burnett isn’t the only high profile actor boarding the conclusion of Better Call Saul. As previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their respective Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Better Call Saul is returning for its final six episodes on July 11th, with the series finale airing on August 15th. Fans who have yet to tune in for Season 6 can read our refresher of Season 5 to brush up. As you watch the final season, check out our recaps of each episode here and learn why the mid-season finale was the true beginning of the end.

    The announcement of Burnett joining the Better Call Saul cast comes after Apple TV+ revealed in early June that she will star in the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie opposite Kristen Wiig. It will mark her first role as a series regular in four decades. During Burnett’s storied career, she has received six Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lorde Arlo Parks Clairo Glastonbury 2022 Stoned at the Nail Salon

Lorde Brings Out Arlo Parks and Clairo to Perform "Stoned at the Nail Salon" at Glastonbury: Watch

June 27, 2022

ninja warrior olympics summer 2028 modern pentathlon

Ninja Warrior Could Swing, Climb, and Leap into 2028 Summer Olympics

June 27, 2022

janelle monae bet awards supreme court roe v wade politics abortion scotus music news

Janelle Monáe Condemns Roe v. Wade Overruling at the BET Awards: "Fuck You, Supreme Court"

June 27, 2022

ozzy osbourne bat boxes

Ozzy Osbourne Is Set to Install Bat Boxes at His UK Home

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carol Burnett to Break Bad on Final Season of Better Call Saul

Menu Shop Search Sale