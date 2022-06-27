Carol Burnett to Break Bad on Final Season of Better Call Saul

Along with some familiar faces, Better Call Saul is welcoming Carol Burnett to its cast for the second half of Season 6.

AMC has announced the legendary comedian will serve as a guest star during its final season and play a character named Marion. No other details have been revealed at this time. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” said Burnett in a succinct statement.

Burnett isn’t the only high profile actor boarding the conclusion of Better Call Saul. As previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their respective Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul is returning for its final six episodes on July 11th, with the series finale airing on August 15th. Fans who have yet to tune in for Season 6 can read our refresher of Season 5 to brush up. As you watch the final season, check out our recaps of each episode here and learn why the mid-season finale was the true beginning of the end.

The announcement of Burnett joining the Better Call Saul cast comes after Apple TV+ revealed in early June that she will star in the upcoming comedy series Mrs. American Pie opposite Kristen Wiig. It will mark her first role as a series regular in four decades. During Burnett’s storied career, she has received six Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes.