Carol Burnett Returning to TV Opposite Kristen Wiig in Mrs. American Pie

Carol Burnett hasn’t been a series regular since The Carol Burnett Show went off air in 1978, but that’s about to change with her starring role in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary comedian will star as Norma, the grande dame of the Palm Beach high society in which Kristen Wiig’s Maxine Simmons is trying to get a seat at the table. Set in the early 1970s, the series is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel of the same name.

The official logline reads as follows: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the comedy asks the same questions that still baffle people today: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? What will you sacrifice to get there?”

Created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me), Mrs. American Pie received a 10-episode straight-to-series order back in February. Sylvia will serve as executive producer alongside Laura Dern, who will also star in the show. The cast is rounded out by Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin.

Since The Carol Burnett Show came to a close, Burnett has had a recurring role on Mad About You. More recently, she was set to star in the ABC comedy Household Name from executive producer Amy Poehler, but the 2017 pilot was not picked up.