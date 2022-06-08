Menu
Cass McCombs Announces New Album and Tour, Shares “Unproud Warrior”: Stream

The first single features Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham

Cass McCombs, photo by Silvia Grav
June 8, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Cass McCombs has announced his new album Heartmind, out August 19th, and shared the single “Unproud Warrior” featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham. The singer-songwriter has also mapped out a North American tour for this summer and fall.

    Spanning eight tracks, Heartmind was recorded in Brooklyn, New York and Burbank, California with co-producers Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Judd provided harmonies on the album, with Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Frank LoCrasto, Nestor Gomez, Danielle Haim, and The Chapin Sisters also contributing. The latter two artists are featured on the previous single “Belong to Heaven.”

    “I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” said McCombs in a statement. “Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Unproud Warrior” is a song about a reluctant soldier and features McCombs ruminating about society with references to Stephen Crane, S.E. Hinton, and fast food restaurants. “These people can’t comprehend the choices you made,” he sings while accompanied by Judd and Burnham. “So you don’t tell them a thing.”

    Expanding upon previously announced June tour dates, McCombs will now be trekking across North America throughout September. The new leg kicks off on September 7th in Cleveland and includes cities like Chicago, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 17th. After that, McCombs will head across the pond for a stretch of European and UK shows.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

    Heartmind Artwork:

    Cass McCombs Heartmind new album 2022 Tour Unproud Warrior new song video stream

    Heartmind Tracklist:
    01. Music Is Blue
    02. Karaoke
    03. New Earth
    04. Unproud Warrior
    05. Krakatau
    06. A Blue, Blue Band
    07. Belong to Heaven
    08. Heartmind

    Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    06/19 – Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
    09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    09/08 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
    09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
    09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
    09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/15 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore
    09/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lara
    09/29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
    09/30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
    10/01 – Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas
    10/04 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza
    10/06 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen
    10/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
    10/08 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
    10/10 – Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
    10/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
    10/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
    10/15 – Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall
    10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church
    10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
    10/19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
    10/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9
    10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
    10/25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
    10/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    10/28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret

