Cass McCombs Announces New Album and Tour, Shares “Unproud Warrior”: Stream

Cass McCombs has announced his new album Heartmind, out August 19th, and shared the single “Unproud Warrior” featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham. The singer-songwriter has also mapped out a North American tour for this summer and fall.

Spanning eight tracks, Heartmind was recorded in Brooklyn, New York and Burbank, California with co-producers Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Judd provided harmonies on the album, with Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Frank LoCrasto, Nestor Gomez, Danielle Haim, and The Chapin Sisters also contributing. The latter two artists are featured on the previous single “Belong to Heaven.”

“I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” said McCombs in a statement. “Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”

Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Unproud Warrior” is a song about a reluctant soldier and features McCombs ruminating about society with references to Stephen Crane, S.E. Hinton, and fast food restaurants. “These people can’t comprehend the choices you made,” he sings while accompanied by Judd and Burnham. “So you don’t tell them a thing.”

Expanding upon previously announced June tour dates, McCombs will now be trekking across North America throughout September. The new leg kicks off on September 7th in Cleveland and includes cities like Chicago, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 17th. After that, McCombs will head across the pond for a stretch of European and UK shows.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Heartmind Artwork:

Heartmind Tracklist:

01. Music Is Blue

02. Karaoke

03. New Earth

04. Unproud Warrior

05. Krakatau

06. A Blue, Blue Band

07. Belong to Heaven

08. Heartmind

Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/19 – Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/08 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/15 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore

09/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lara

09/29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve

09/30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas

10/01 – Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas

10/04 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza

10/06 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen

10/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

10/08 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

10/10 – Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre

10/15 – Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall

10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

10/19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

10/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9

10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

10/25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2

10/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

10/28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret