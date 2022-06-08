Cass McCombs Announces New Album and Tour, Shares “Unproud Warrior”: Stream

Cass McCombs has announced his new album Heartmind, out August 19th, and shared the single “Unproud Warrior” featuring Wynonna Judd and Charlie Burnham. The singer-songwriter has also mapped out a North American tour for this summer and fall.
Spanning eight tracks, Heartmind was recorded in Brooklyn, New York and Burbank, California with co-producers Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Judd provided harmonies on the album, with Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Frank LoCrasto, Nestor Gomez, Danielle Haim, and The Chapin Sisters also contributing. The latter two artists are featured on the previous single “Belong to Heaven.”
“I made this album as a way to handle the loss of some close friends,” said McCombs in a statement. “Their memories guided me throughout and hopefully they live through the music. Strange to realize, it wasn’t them who were lost, it was me.”
Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.
“Unproud Warrior” is a song about a reluctant soldier and features McCombs ruminating about society with references to Stephen Crane, S.E. Hinton, and fast food restaurants. “These people can’t comprehend the choices you made,” he sings while accompanied by Judd and Burnham. “So you don’t tell them a thing.”
Expanding upon previously announced June tour dates, McCombs will now be trekking across North America throughout September. The new leg kicks off on September 7th in Cleveland and includes cities like Chicago, Toronto, and New York City before wrapping in Washington, DC on September 17th. After that, McCombs will head across the pond for a stretch of European and UK shows.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.
Heartmind Artwork:
Heartmind Tracklist:
01. Music Is Blue
02. Karaoke
03. New Earth
04. Unproud Warrior
05. Krakatau
06. A Blue, Blue Band
07. Belong to Heaven
08. Heartmind
Cass McCombs 2022 Tour Dates:
06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/19 – Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/08 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/15 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore
09/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/28 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lara
09/29 – Zaragoza, ES @ Luis Galve
09/30 – Alicante, ES @ Teatro Arnichas
10/01 – Valencia, ES @ 16 Toneladas
10/04 – Milano, IT @ Bellezza
10/06 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen
10/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
10/08 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
10/10 – Bristol, UK @ Redgrave Theatre
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Stoller Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Theatre
10/15 – Dublin, IE @ Liberty Hall
10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Mackintosh Church
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
10/19 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
10/20 – Utrecht, NL @ Cloud 9
10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
10/25 – København S, DK @ DR Studie 2
10/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
10/28 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Parkteatret