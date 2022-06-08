Todd Rundgren, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, and several other musicians are taking David Bowie’s music on the road for the 2022 “Celebrating David Bowie” tour. The 15-date trek kicks off in October.

The follow-up to 2018’s inaugural “Celebrating David Bowie” tour this iteration also features Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon and Jeffrey Gaines, bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Angelo Bundini (otherwise known as Scrote). Together, the musicians will perform cuts from the late artist’s illustrious catalog in cities like Anaheim, Atlanta, Nashville, and Denver. The tour begins October 6th in San Diego and wraps up on November 13th in Phoenix.

See the full list of “Celebrating David Bowie” tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, June 10th at 3:00 p.m. local time. A pre-sale begins Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DAZZLE).

Langdon spoke highly of Bowie in a statement, gushing, “David Bowie was a master. It’s impossible to put into words quite how much he taught me. It gives me a huge thrill to get to honour Mr. B. & to be a small part of this immense celebration of his life & work with these world-class musicians and everyone who, like me, feels his energy alive and vital around me [sic] now just as it was then & forever shall be.”

Bundini, who organized the first Bowie tribute tour and is producing this outing alongside Miles Copeland, said the upcoming run would highlight the intricacies of the artist’s music.

“One of the things we’re doing differently on this tour is featuring a three-guitar attack,” Bundini told Rolling Stone. “David has always been famous for his spectacular guitarists – the epic solos of Mick Ronson, the bluesy feel of Earl Slick, the funkiness of Carlos Alomar and Nile Rodgers, the bombast of Reeves Gabrels, and the otherworldly guitar of Adrian Belew, who is still one of the most original guitarists working today. To explore all of these guitar sides of Bowie’s songs, we’re highlighting Adrian’s brilliance, Todd’s guitar wizardry, and whatever guitar mayhem I can muster in between.”

Later this year, Brett Morgen will share his Moonage Daydream documentary on the artist.

Celebrating David Bowie 2022 Tour Dates:

10/06 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/07 — Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

10/08 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

10/13 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Showroom

10/17 — Quebec City, QC @ Le Capitole

10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Olympia

10/31 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/05 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/07 — Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/12 — Tucson, AZ @ TCC Music Hall

11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre