Chelsea Cutler on Loving Taylor Swift, the Passage of Time, and Next Album Plans

The indie-pop artist discusses the deluxe edition of When I Close My Eyes and musical partnership with Quinn XCII

Consequence Staff
June 22, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Chelsea Cutler dropped by the WFPK studios to talk with Kyle Meredith before her set at Forecastle Festival to chat about the deluxe edition of When I Close My Eyes and plans for her next album.

    The singer-songwriter talks about taking on the themes of nostalgia, the passage of time, social media, and mental health on her latest album, which dropped last fall. Cutler also lets us know that she’s currently writing for the next LP and discusses her long standing musical partnership with Quinn XCII.

    Elsewhere, she chats about listening to Springsteen, Coldplay, Dylan, John Mayer, and Bon Iver while growing up, and how big of an influence Taylor Swift has had on her as a storyteller.

    Listen to Cutler talk about her next album, her writing influences, and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

