Christian Bale Would Return to Batman Under One Condition

It all hinges on The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight (Warner Bros. Pictures)
June 27, 2022 | 3:28pm ET

    With news of Michael Keaton’s imminent return as Batman to the DC Extended Universe via The Flash and Batgirl, Christian Bale was recently asked if he had his own interest in a Bruce Wayne’s revival.

    In an interview with Screen Rant, the Oscar-winning actor clarified that there are no ongoing discussions with DC or Warner Bros., who produced The Dark Knight trilogy from 2005 to 2012. “No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up,” Bale shared. “Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.'”

    Though he’s since swapped his cape and cowl for Marvel’s villainous, black goo-spewing Gorr the God Butcher in July’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor has considered one scenario in which he would flip sides to DC once again. “I had a pact with [director] Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

    Bale’s condition is not as straightforward as it seems, however. Not only is Nolan busy assembling a small army of movie stars for his upcoming historical drama Oppenheimer, but in late 2020, he cut ties with Warner Bros. after the decision to release their entire 2021 slate on their streaming service HBO Max. During an acrimonious departure, Nolan said, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

    Still, there will always be demand to reunite the Caped Crusader with Bale, who once polled as America’s favorite Batman and also nabbed the top two spots on Consequence’s ranking of every Batman movie. Despite the resounding success of Robert Pattinson portrayal in The Batman, someone at DC or Warner Bros. needs to switch on the Bat Signal and summon Gotham’s Finest.

