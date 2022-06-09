Menu
Christine McVie Says Cocaine and Champagne Made Her Perform Better

Though she claims she didn't use "any other drugs at all"

Christine McVie, photo via Twitter
June 9, 2022 | 5:33pm ET

    From infighting to drugs, Fleetwood Mac have long been a notoriously messy band, but looking back, singer-keyboardist Christine McVie doesn’t seem to regret any of it. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the artist even proclaimed that she thought her drugs of choice, cocaine and champagne, made her perform better.

    “I have to say I’m not guilt-free in that department but Stevie and I were very careful,” McVie said, when asked if she had any “blanks” in her memory from years of partying. “The boys used to get provided with cocaine in Heineken bottle tops onstage, but Stevie and I only did the tiny little spoons. I suppose sometimes we got a bit out-there, but we were quite restrained, really.”

    She added, “I always took fairly good care of myself. My drug of choice was cocaine and champagne. I didn’t use any other drugs at all. It’s easy for me to say, but I think it made me perform better. Maybe somebody could tell me different.” If anything, it certainly could’ve contributed to the band’s infamous on-stage intensity.

    McVie is gearing up to release Songbirda compilation of her solo material, on June 24th. Back in February, we celebrated the 45th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours by revisiting what makes the dramatic album flawless all these years later.

