Clipse took the stage for their long-anticipated reunion during Pharrell Williams‘ headlining set at Something in the Water on Saturday night, June 18th.

The hip-hop duo first joined fellow special guests Justin Timberlake during the all-star set to contribute their guest verse on the pop star’s 2002 debut solo single “Like I Love You” before running through four of their own hits: “Mr. Me Too” off 2006’s Hell Hath No Fury, Birdman collab “What Happened to That Boy,” Lord Willin’ deep cut “Cot Damn,” and their debut single, 2002’s “Grindin’.” The four-song medley marked the first time brothers Pusha T and No Malice had performed together in 12 years.

Over the course of the headlining show, Pharrell also showed off both his greatest solo hits as a producer and his work with the Neptunes, from Jay-Z’s “Excuse Me Miss” and Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Frontin'” by Snoop Dogg. Later, he brought out N.O.R.E for “Superthug” and “Nothin'” followed by T.I., who performed “What You Know,” “Swagga Like Us,” and “Live Your Life.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After Timberlake’s aforementioned portion of the showcase, which also included “My Love” with an assist from the Rubberband Man as well as “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body,” Pharell eventually followed up Clipse by closing out the show with “Get Lucky” sans collaborators Daft Punk.

Watch Clipse’s full reunion set at Something in the Water below.

The duo were originally meant to reunite in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. for the April 2020 iteration of the festival, which was obviously canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pusha T and No Malice first reunited in the studio on “Use This Gospel” from Kanye West’s 2019 album Jesus Is King. Earlier this year, No Malice appeared on Pusha T’s song “I Pray For You” from his 2022 album It’s Almost Dry.