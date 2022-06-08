Menu
Coheed and Cambria Drop Dance Gavin Dance from Summer Tour Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Dance Gavin Dance vocalist Tilian Pearson was recently accused of sexual assault by two women

Coheed and Cambria (photo by Philip Cosores) and Dance Gavin Dance (photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
June 8, 2022

    Coheed and Cambria have announced that they are removing Dance Gavin Dance as the direct support act on their upcoming North American summer tour following sexual misconduct allegations against the latter act’s clean vocalist Tilian Pearson. The decision comes despite Dance Gavin Dance’s earlier announcement that Pearson was stepping away from the band.

    Back in February, Coheed and Cambria announced a North American Summer tour set to kick off July 12th in Miami, Florida, and run through August 17th in Troutdale, Oregon. Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica were named as support.

    The weeks and months since then have been both tragic and tumultuous for Dance Gavin Dance. In April, the band’s longtime bassist, Tim Feerick, suddenly passed away. And recently, two women posted detailed accounts of alleged sexual assault and misconduct by singer Tilian Pearson on Reddit, leading to his dismissal from the post-hardcore act. In both instances, Dance Gavin Dance revealed their plans to continue touring, as well as release their new album, Jackpot Juicer, on July 29th.

    However, Coheed and Cambria ultimately decided to distance themselves from Dance Gavin Dance, posting the following statement on their social pages:

    “After much internal conversation, we have decided to replace Dance Gavin Dance on the ‘A Window of the Waking Mind Tour.’ We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour.”

    Coheed and Cambria are set to release their new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, on June 24th. Tickets for the aforementioned summer tour are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    See Coheed and Cambria’s statement regarding their decision to replace Dance Gavin Dance in the tweet below.

     

