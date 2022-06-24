Menu
Coheed and Cambria Release New Album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind: Stream

Hear the progressive rock act's 10th studio LP in full

Coheed and Cambria (photo by Alexandra Gavillet)
June 24, 2022 | 10:51am ET

    Coheed and Cambria have released their new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The band is also hosting release-day livestream on Twitch on Friday (June 24th) at noon ET.

    The LP marks the next chapter in Coheed’s “The Amory Wars” saga, weaving storytelling with genre-spanning heavy music. Vocalist Claudio Sanchez admits that not everybody will “get it” right away, but feels that the story can bring people together through the shared emotions woven into the narrative.

    “I know it’ll probably be hard for some when you look at the album and you’re like, ‘This looks like a movie. What’s even in here?’” Sanchez said via a press release. “But why hide that? Hopefully, if you don’t want the concept, you can look past the story and the art and just enjoy the music. But if you do [dig deeper], I think you’re going to be well rewarded.”

    To celebrate the album’s release, Coheed and Cambria are hosting a livestream in partnership with Twitch and in support of Discogs’ Independent Record Store Month. The event will come live from Rough Trade NYC and will see a full band stripped back performance, book reading, and more. Tune in at noon ET today via Claudio Sanchez’s Twitch channel.

    Coheed and Cambria Drop Dance Gavin Dance from tour
    Coheed and Cambria Drop Dance Gavin Dance from Summer Tour Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations [Updated]

    The band is also heading out on a summer North American tour in support of Vaxis: II. The run of dates kicks off July 12th in Miami and wrap up on August 17th in Troutdale, Oregon. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Stream Coheed and Cambria’s new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind in the Apple Music or Spotify player below.

