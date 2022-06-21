After dropping their new album, Uncanny Valley, back in March, COIN are finally heading out on tour in support of the release. The Nashville trio will embark on the “Uncanny Valley Tour” beginning in early July with support from BLACKSTARKIDS, while a second leg is scheduled to kick off in September with openers Miloe.

Tickets to the trek are available now, but we’ve got a way to save you some scratch. We’re giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to COIN’s upcoming tour, with the winners getting to choose the show they attend.

Down in Austin and want to see the bands tear up Stubb’s? Got you covered. Looking to catch Miloe’s opening set at The Fillmore in Charlotte? No problem! Or maybe you want to see COIN and BLACKSTARKIDS on the Hollywood Palladium stage? We can make that happen.

All you have to do is enter using the widget below. (If you’re having trouble seeing the widget, enter here.) Winners will be selected on June 30th and given the option to choose which concert they attend. Find a list of eligible dates and venues ahead.

Entry require enrollment in the Consequence and COIN newsletters. Entry limited to residents of the US and Canada.

COIN “Uncanny Valley Tour” Eligible Dates:

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

07/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soma *

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

07/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

07/22 – Magna, UT @ The Great SaltAir (Indoors) *

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

07/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

08/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

08/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q *

08/06 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

08/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

08/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

08/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre #

09/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

09/24 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre #

09/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

09/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

09/28 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

09/30 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

10/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore #

10/04 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live #^

10/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live #

10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe #

* = w/ BLACKSTARKIDS

# = w/ Miloe

^ = w/ Colourway