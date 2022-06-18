Menu
Colbert Production Crew Arrested At US Capitol After Taping Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Skit

Nine people -- including Robert Smigel -- are charged with unlawful entry

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog
Triumph the Insult Comic Dog (photo via Getty Images)
June 17, 2022 | 9:56pm ET

    Members of a production crew working for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested on Thursday night at a US Capitol office building after taping a sketch involving Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Nine individuals — including Triumph creator Robert Smigel — were charged with unlawful entry.

    According to CBS (via The Hollywood Reporter), the production crew was on-site at the Capitol on June 15th and 16th recording authorized and pre-arranged interviews with members of Congress. “After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police,” CBS said in a statement.

    In their own statement, the US Capitol Police said that at the time of the arrest “the building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

    “This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney,” the USCP added.

    This is a developing story…

