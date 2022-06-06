Bruce Springsteen Crashes Coldplay’s Concert in New Jersey: Watch

When playing the Meadowlands in New Jersey, it’s a nice gesture for the visiting artist to pay homage to the area’s patron saint, Bruce Springsteen. But on Sunday night (June 5th) at the second show of their two-night run at MetLife Stadium, Coldplay took the Bruce worship one step further by inviting none other than The Boss himself to take the stage for two songs.

Chris Martin introduced Springsteen to the stunned crowd, sharing that he has the words “Working on a Dream” — the title track from Bruce’s 2009 album — tattooed on his left bicep.

“Hello, New Jersey!” Springsteen greeted the audience before saying, “Well, like Chris said, he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Springsteen, backed by Coldplay, performed an acoustic rendition of the song from the C-Stage, a small, circular stage in the center of the stadium. Springsteen and Martin then duetted on “Dancing in the Dark,” trading verses with Martin playing piano and Springsteen playing acoustic guitar. Watch fan-captured footage below.

The guest performance came toward the tail end of a set that included classic Coldplay songs like “The Scientist,” “Sparks,” and “In My Place,” as well as newer hits like the BTS-assisted “My Universe” and “Higher Power.”

On Saturday night at MetLife, Coldplay brought out Kylie Minogue to perform an acoustic version of her song “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

Advertisement

Coldplay are wrapping up the North American leg of their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” with shows scheduled for Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Tampa before heading to Europe and the UK for the summer. They’ll continue the tour in Latin America with dates in Peru, Chile, and Brasil starting in September. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming dates here.

Meanwhile, Springsteen recently announced that the E Street Band was reuniting for the first time in six years for a massive world tour, which kicks off with an as-yet-unannounced US leg in the spring followed by a run of UK and European stadium shows taking place over the summer. A second North American leg will follow in the fall.