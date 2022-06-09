Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will head to Mexico City in November to play the Corona Capital Festival.

The impressive 2022 lineup also boasts Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, IDLES, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, beabadoobee, Marina, black midi, Two Door Cinema Club, Girl in Red, Beach Bunny, Beak>, Remi Wolf, Andy Shauf, Kavinsky, Sevadaliza, Mura Masa, MØ, Cuco, CHAI, and more.

Corona Capital goes down November 18th-20th at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale June 15th via Ticketmaster.

