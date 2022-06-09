Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Corona Capital: Arctic Monkeys, MCR, Miley Cyrus, Paramore to Play Mexico City Fest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, and Run the Jewels are also part of the impressive lineup

corona capital my chemical romance arctic monkeys paramore
My Chemical Romance (photo by Pooneh Ghana) / Arctic Monkeys (photo by Lior Phillips) / and Paramore (photo by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 9, 2022 | 5:38pm ET

    Arctic Monkeys, My Chemical Romance, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will head to Mexico City in November to play the Corona Capital Festival.

    The impressive 2022 lineup also boasts Lil Nas X, Brian Wilson, Phoebe Bridgers, Liam Gallagher, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, Foals, Spoon, IDLES, Jamie xx, Mitski, Andrew Bird, beabadoobee, Marina, black midi, Two Door Cinema Club, Girl in Red, Beach Bunny, Beak>, Remi Wolf, Andy Shauf, Kavinsky, Sevadaliza, Mura Masa, MØ, Cuco, CHAI, and more.

    Corona Capital goes down November 18th-20th at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale June 15th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    Corona Capital 2022 lineup

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Incubus

Mad Cool Festival Finalizes 2022 Lineup

June 9, 2022

something in the water clipse justin timberlake sza pharrell williams pharrell & phriends

Clipse, Justin Timberlake, and SZA Join Pharrell's Something in the Water Festival

June 9, 2022

J-Hope BTS

BTS' J-Hope Joins Lollapalooza's 2022 Lineup as Sunday Headliner

June 7, 2022

made in america 2022 lineup bad bunny tyler the creater roc nation tickets

Made in America 2022 Lineup: Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, & More

June 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Corona Capital: Arctic Monkeys, MCR, Miley Cyrus, Paramore to Play Mexico City Fest

Menu Shop Search Sale