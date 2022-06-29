Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoord Member Ninja of Sexual Assault

Danny Brown has accused Die Antwoord’s Ninja of sexually assaulting him at a party in Paris. During an appearance on comedian Tom Segura’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the Detroit rapper said the experience left him “shellshocked.”

“Ninja tried to fuck me. I was scared,” Brown said during the sitdown. “They’ve been getting canceled a lot lately, been doing a lot of weird shit. But he always throw Yolandi on you. I think that’s how he’s been fucking n****s. Fuck them, though! Fuck them. I could’ve canceled cuz. Me too. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. I stand by that. He know I ain’t lying.”

The two met after Ninja allegedly sent a DM to Brown about attending his concert. “I’m like, ‘Man, you want me to put you on a list?'” Brown recalled. “[He’s like,] ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll find you.’ That was weird, that was like one red flag.”

During the show, Ninja made a “cool ass entrance” by crowd surfing his way to the stage, after which they went to an afterparty that Brown’s DJ was hosting. “The n***a was sitting on my lap trying to make out with me, and it freaked me out,” Brown said. “I played this show and then my DJ had an afterparty. [Ninja] tried to put it on you with Yolandi like, ‘You know what I’m saying? My bitch right here.'”

Brown continued, “I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive! He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and shit and doing weird shit. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!'”

Later in the conversation, Brown explained he was afraid to push back because didn’t want to end up in jail. “Do you know what jail is like for me in Paris? It’s gonna be crazy,” he said. “So I’m shellshocked, like, ‘Is this n***a really doing this?!’ … But I didn’t want to push the n***a to, like, throw the n***a above me type shit. I’m like, ‘I ain’t really like that.'”

While Brown admitted that his brain was “rattled” by the idea of sleeping with Yolandi, the artist was adamant he had no interest in Ninja whatsoever. “Sometimes I do shit for the story but I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I want to see this n***a naked,'” he said. “No, I definitely don’t want to be in a room with this n***a naked.”

To make matters worse, Ninja allegedly tried to keep the evening going by asking where Brown was staying before once again stating, “Don’t worry, I’ll find you.” Brown said they didn’t have any further interaction that evening.

Watch the full interview below. The segment starts around 44:30.

Brown isn’t the first artist to accuse Ninja of sexual misconduct. Back in 2019, Australian musician Zheani Sparkes and Italian singer Dionna Dal Monte both accused him of sexual assault.

Die Antwoord were also dropped from several music festivals in 2019 after a video surfaced of an alleged homophobic attack against Hercules and Love Affair’s Andy Butler. After somehow getting booked for ALT+LDN festival in 2021, they agreed not to appear after multiple artists called out the sexual assault allegations.

In April, the adopted son of Ninja and fellow Die Antwoord member Yolandi Visser accused them of exploitation and physical and sexual abuse.