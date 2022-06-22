Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Unveils Gibson Flying V EXP Rust in Peace Signature Guitar

Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine and Gibson have unveiled the Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model — the newest axe in the growing Dave Mustaine Collection.

Paying tribute to Megadeth’s seminal 1990 album Rust in Peace and its sci-fi lyrical themes, the new guitar comes in a striking Alien Tech Green nitrocellulose lacquer finish. The color scheme is complemented by black chrome hardware.

The 25.5-inch scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, two-tone green/pearloid Rust in Peace diamond inlays, an Explorer style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons, and a Graph Tech nut. Dave Mustaine’s signature adorns the truss rod cover.

Other appointments include a Tune-O-Matic bridge and a Stop Bar tailpiece. In the electronics department, the guitar touts a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The whole packaged comes in a Rust in Peace custom hardshell case with a Dave Mustaine Signature Richter guitar strap housed inside.

Mustaine and Gibson have been rolling out new signature models on a semi-monthly basis. They recently unveiled a signature acoustic model following the first guitar in the collection, the Flying V EXP in natural finish.

Meanwhile, you can catch Mustaine and Megadeth on tour later this summer when they team up with Five Finger Death Punch for a US run. Dates kick off August 19th in Portland, Oregon, and run through an October 15th show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model is available now and retails for $2,999. It’s already out of stock on Gibson’s website, but you can find one via Reverb.

See up-close pics of the guitar and view a teaser video below.