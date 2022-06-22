Menu
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Unveils Gibson Flying V EXP Rust in Peace Signature Guitar

The latest axe in the Dave Mustaine Collection comes in an Alien Tech Green finish

Dave Mustaine Rust in Peace Gibson guitar
The Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust in Peace (courtesy of Gibson)
June 22, 2022 | 11:47am ET

    Megadeth mastermind Dave Mustaine and Gibson have unveiled the Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model — the newest axe in the growing Dave Mustaine Collection.

    Paying tribute to Megadeth’s seminal 1990 album Rust in Peace and its sci-fi lyrical themes, the new guitar comes in a striking Alien Tech Green nitrocellulose lacquer finish. The color scheme is complemented by black chrome hardware.

    The 25.5-inch scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, two-tone green/pearloid Rust in Peace diamond inlays, an Explorer style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners with Kidney buttons, and a Graph Tech nut. Dave Mustaine’s signature adorns the truss rod cover.

    Related Video

    Other appointments include a Tune-O-Matic bridge and a Stop Bar tailpiece. In the electronics department, the guitar touts a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickup set. The whole packaged comes in a Rust in Peace custom hardshell case with a Dave Mustaine Signature Richter guitar strap housed inside.

    Mustaine and Gibson have been rolling out new signature models on a semi-monthly basis. They recently unveiled a signature acoustic model following the first guitar in the collection, the Flying V EXP in natural finish.

    Meanwhile, you can catch Mustaine and Megadeth on tour later this summer when they team up with Five Finger Death Punch for a US run. Dates kick off August 19th in Portland, Oregon, and run through an October 15th show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Five Finger Death Punch Megadeth 2022 tour
    The Flying V EXP Rust in Peace signature model is available now and retails for $2,999. It’s already out of stock on Gibson’s website, but you can find one via Reverb.

    See up-close pics of the guitar and view a teaser video below.

    dave mustaine flying v exp rust in peace

    dave mustaine signature model flying v exp rust in peace 1

    dave mustaine signature model flying v exp rust in peace 2

    dave mustaine signature model flying v exp rust in peace 3

