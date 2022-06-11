Menu
David Koechner Arrested for DUI for Second Time in Six Months

The Anchorman actor was detained in Ohio earlier this month

David Koechner mug shot
David Koechner (photo via TMZ)
June 10, 2022 | 9:40pm ET

    David Koechner was arrested for the second time in six months for allegedly drinking and driving.

    TMZ reports that Koechner was pulled over by police in Southern Ohio shortly before 2:00 a.m. local time on June 4th after he was seen swerving his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence. 

    The 59-year-old actor/comedian, known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, is currently touring the country on a standup tour. Despite the arrest, Koechner appeared as scheduled at an Office trivia event in Ironton, Ohio later that day.

    On New Year’s Eve 2021, Koechner was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit and run after he was seen driving erratically in Ventura County, California, and allegedly hit a street sign.

    Consequence has reached out to Koechner’s representatives for additional information.

