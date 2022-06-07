Menu
Day N Vegas 2022 Lineup: Travis Scott Confirms First US Festival Gig Since Astroworld

The Las Vegas hip-hop fest also promises SZA, J. Cole, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, and more

day n vegas 2022 lineup sza j cole travis scott tickets presale poster
SZA (photo courtesy of the Artist), J. Cole (David Peters), and Travis Scott (Erika Goldring/WireImage)
June 7, 2022 | 1:12pm ET

    Day N Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup headlined by SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. The third annual event from Goldenvoice goes down September 2nd through 4th on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.

    Among the headliners, all eyes will be on Travis Scott, who was scheduled to play the 2021 edition, but who was replaced with Post Malone following the fatal crowd crush at his own Astroworld Festival. Scott will now close out Day N Vegas on Sunday, marking his first US festival gig since the tragedy. (He’s also announced to play Primavera Sound’s Latin American festivals in October/November.)

    Outside of the biggest fonts, the fest will also see marquee performances from Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, Don Tolliver, Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko, Pusha T, and Blxst.

    There are also plenty of exciting mid-tier and tiny font acts, including City Girls, Aminé, Conway the Machine, Buddy, Vince Staples, T-Pain,  Saba, Tierra Whack, Benny the Butcher, AUGUST 08, Freddie Gibbs, EARTHGANG, Pink Siifu, Armand Hammer, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

    Pre-sale package registration is ongoing through the event website, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    day n vegas 2022 lineup poster sza j cole travis scott

