Day N Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup headlined by SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. The third annual event from Goldenvoice goes down September 2nd through 4th on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.

Among the headliners, all eyes will be on Travis Scott, who was scheduled to play the 2021 edition, but who was replaced with Post Malone following the fatal crowd crush at his own Astroworld Festival. Scott will now close out Day N Vegas on Sunday, marking his first US festival gig since the tragedy. (He’s also announced to play Primavera Sound’s Latin American festivals in October/November.)

Outside of the biggest fonts, the fest will also see marquee performances from Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, Don Tolliver, Baby Keem, Jhené Aiko, Pusha T, and Blxst.

There are also plenty of exciting mid-tier and tiny font acts, including City Girls, Aminé, Conway the Machine, Buddy, Vince Staples, T-Pain, Saba, Tierra Whack, Benny the Butcher, AUGUST 08, Freddie Gibbs, EARTHGANG, Pink Siifu, Armand Hammer, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Pre-sale package registration is ongoing through the event website, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

