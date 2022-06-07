Dead Can Dance Announce First North American Tour in a Decade

Dead Can Dance are set to embark on their first North American tour in a decade.

Next spring, Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry will play shows in 17 cities across the US and Canada, including at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

The upcoming jaunt marks Dead Can Dance’s first visit to North America since playing Coachella in 2013, and serves as the band’s first opportunity to tour behind their 2018 album, Dionysus.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Thursday, June 9th (use code DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, June 10th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of Dead Can Dance’s tour, Gerrard will reunite with composer Marcello De Francisci for the release of their second collaborative album. Entitled Exaudia, it’s due out on August 26th via Atlantic Curve.

Dead Can Dance 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Lille, FR @ Theatre Sebastopol

10/21 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

10/22 – Lyon, FR @ L’auditorium

10/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

10/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Polis Baltic Frederic Chopin Philharmonic

10/29 – Vilnius, LH @ Compensa Concert Hall

1031 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

11/02 – Tallin, EE @ Alexla Kontserdimaja

11/04 – Helsinski, FI @ Kulttuuritalo

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthus

11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon

11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

04/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

04/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose & Gilt Theatre

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Opera House