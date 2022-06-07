Dead Can Dance Announce First North American Tour in a Decade

Dead Can Dance are set to embark on their first North American tour in a decade.
Next spring, Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry will play shows in 17 cities across the US and Canada, including at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.
The upcoming jaunt marks Dead Can Dance’s first visit to North America since playing Coachella in 2013, and serves as the band’s first opportunity to tour behind their 2018 album, Dionysus.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Thursday, June 9th (use code DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, June 10th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.
Ahead of Dead Can Dance’s tour, Gerrard will reunite with composer Marcello De Francisci for the release of their second collaborative album. Entitled Exaudia, it’s due out on August 26th via Atlantic Curve.
Dead Can Dance 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
10/19 – Lille, FR @ Theatre Sebastopol
10/21 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
10/22 – Lyon, FR @ L’auditorium
10/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
10/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Polis Baltic Frederic Chopin Philharmonic
10/29 – Vilnius, LH @ Compensa Concert Hall
1031 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
11/02 – Tallin, EE @ Alexla Kontserdimaja
11/04 – Helsinski, FI @ Kulttuuritalo
11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthus
11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon
11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/29 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer
03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
04/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
04/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose & Gilt Theatre
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Opera House