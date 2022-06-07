Menu
Dead Can Dance Announce First North American Tour in a Decade

The 17-city jaunt takes place in Spring 2023

Dead Can Dance, photo by Jay Brooks
June 7, 2022 | 10:22am ET

    Dead Can Dance are set to embark on their first North American tour in a decade.

    Next spring, Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry will play shows in 17 cities across the US and Canada, including at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

    The upcoming jaunt marks Dead Can Dance’s first visit to North America since playing Coachella in 2013, and serves as the band’s first opportunity to tour behind their 2018 album, Dionysus.

    Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting Thursday, June 9th (use code DAZZLE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, June 10th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

    Ahead of Dead Can Dance’s tour, Gerrard will reunite with composer Marcello De Francisci for the release of their second collaborative album. Entitled Exaudia, it’s due out on August 26th via Atlantic Curve.

    Dead Can Dance 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/19 – Lille, FR @ Theatre Sebastopol
    10/21 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex
    10/22 – Lyon, FR @ L’auditorium
    10/24 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
    10/26 – Gdansk, PL @ Polis Baltic Frederic Chopin Philharmonic
    10/29 – Vilnius, LH @ Compensa Concert Hall
    1031 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
    11/02 – Tallin, EE @ Alexla Kontserdimaja
    11/04 – Helsinski, FI @ Kulttuuritalo
    11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthus
    11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Gota Lejon
    11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
    03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    03/29 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer
    03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium
    04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    04/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
    04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
    04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    04/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
    04/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall – Rose & Gilt Theatre
    04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Opera House

