Dead & Company Kick Off Summer Tour at Dodger Stadium: Photos and Setlist

Dead & Company kicked off their 2022 Summer tour on Saturday, June 11th in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. Performing as a six-piece, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti are on the road with former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann.
The summer tour has become something of an annual celebration for Dead & Company. The group graced fans with jams each summer from 2015 to 2019, before the pandemic put the tradition on pause. Now, Dead & Company have made their return to performing under summer skies at stadiums and arenas across the country.
The set featured two legs and an encore and saw the band pulling out familiar covers. In addition to their expected Grateful Dead and Bob Weir-heavy setlist, Dead & Company tackled songs by The Beatles, Sam Cooke, Traffic, and Warren Zevon.
Up next, Dead & Company have two nights at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Following their California dates, the group will move through the United States, closing with two nights at Citi Field in New York on July 15th and 16th. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
Setlist:
Set One:
Good Times (Sam Cooke cover)
Playing in the Band
Feel Like a Stranger
China Doll
Brown-Eyed Women
Jack Straw
Casey Jones
Set Two:
Althea
Scarlet Begonias
China Cat Sunflower
I Know You Rider
Fire on the Mountain
Drums
Space
Dear Mr. Fantasy (Traffic cover)
Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)
Stella Blue
One More Saturday Night
Encore:
Werewolves of London (Warren Zevon cover)