Dead & Company Kick Off Summer Tour at Dodger Stadium: Photos and Setlist

Dead & Company kicked off their 2022 Summer tour on Saturday, June 11th in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. Performing as a six-piece, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti are on the road with former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann.

The summer tour has become something of an annual celebration for Dead & Company. The group graced fans with jams each summer from 2015 to 2019, before the pandemic put the tradition on pause. Now, Dead & Company have made their return to performing under summer skies at stadiums and arenas across the country.

The set featured two legs and an encore and saw the band pulling out familiar covers. In addition to their expected Grateful Dead and Bob Weir-heavy setlist, Dead & Company tackled songs by The Beatles, Sam Cooke, Traffic, and Warren Zevon.

Up next, Dead & Company have two nights at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Following their California dates, the group will move through the United States, closing with two nights at Citi Field in New York on July 15th and 16th. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Photo Gallery:

Dead & Company, photo by Debi Del Grande

Setlist:

Set One:

Good Times (Sam Cooke cover)

Playing in the Band

Feel Like a Stranger

China Doll

Brown-Eyed Women

Jack Straw

Casey Jones

Set Two:

Althea

Scarlet Begonias

China Cat Sunflower

I Know You Rider

Fire on the Mountain

Drums

Space

Dear Mr. Fantasy (Traffic cover)

Hey Jude (The Beatles cover)

Stella Blue

One More Saturday Night

Encore:

Werewolves of London (Warren Zevon cover)