Declan McKenna Announces 2022 Tour Dates

The pandemic may have delayed his celebration, but Declan McKenna is finally ready to take Zeros on the road. The English artist has officially announced a 2022 tour in support of his 2020 sophomore album.

Beginning September 25th in Seattle, the “Zeros Tour USA” marks McKenna’s first live performances in the US since 2019. The trek will also hit cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Houston on October 20th. Indie pop artist Annie DiRusso will open for McKenna on all 15 of the dates.

See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sales using the code BEANZ begin Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local.

“My last show in America was a one off while making my second album in Nashville 3 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming but myself and my band are as ready as we’ve ever been and just cannot wait to be finally coming back with a whole new show.”

DiRusso added, “I initially found Declan’s music when I was 15 around the buzz of ‘Brazil.’ I became a huge fan, watched everything he had out on the internet at the time and listened to What Do You Think About the Car? on repeat when it came out. I always dreamed of opening for him and even cold emailed his team in high school in an effort to support him when he came to the New York area. His music solidified how impactful lyrics could be for me.”

Back in 2020, McKenna shared the Origins of the Zeros song “Be an Astronaut.” Later, he caught up with Kyle Meredith about his role as an environmental activist, and talked collaborating with Rostam for the 2021 one-off single “My House.”

Declan McKenna 2022 Tour Dates:

09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/30 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

10/03 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/07 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/12 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/16 — Madison, TN (Nashville) @ Eastside Bowl

10/18 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage & Control Room

10/19 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/20 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – The Ballroom