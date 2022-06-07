Demi Lovato Announces HOLY FVCK Album and Tour

Demi Lovato has announced a new album called HOLY FVCK, as well as a fall tour of the same name. The record arrives August 19th via Island Records. What’s more, the singer has announced the first single from the album, “Skin of My Teeth,” will drop this Friday, June 10th.

At 16 tracks, HOLY FVCK is a return to Lovato’s rock and pop-punk roots — something the album’s ominous artwork, shown below, depicts well. Lovato spoke about recording their eighth studio album in a statement.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato said. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.” Pre-orders for HOLY FVCK are ongoing.

In conjunction with the album, Lovato has mapped out a 32-date HOLY FVCK fall tour that will take the artist across South America and the United States. Beginning August 30th in São Paulo, Brazil, the trek runs through November, wrapping up November 6th in Irving, Texas. Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent lend support on select dates.

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” Lovato said in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Tickets to the HOLY FVCK tour go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale occurs one day earlier on Thursday, June 9th (use code DAZZLE).

Lovato last released Dancing with the Devil…The Art of Starting Over in 2021. Elsewhere, Lovato made headlines for selling sex toys and, after making contact with extraterrestrials, decided that the word “alien” is an offensive term.

HOLY FVCK Artwork:

Demi Lovato 2022 Tour Dates:

08/13 — Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/30 — São Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

09/02 — Belo Horizonte, BR @ Esplanada do Mineirão

09/04 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/07 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena

09/09 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

09/13 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

09/22 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

09/23 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

09/25 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

09/28 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

09/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

10/03 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre ^

10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit ^

10/09 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

10/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

10/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/15 — Toronto, ON @ History ^

10/16 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

10/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/28 — Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

10/30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center *

11/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

11/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

11/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

*= w/ DEAD SARA

^ = w/ Royal & The Serpent