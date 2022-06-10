Demi Lovato Returns to Their Pop-Rock Roots with “Skin of My Teeth”: Stream

Demi Lovato is back with new single, “Skin of My Teeth,” and its accompanying music video via Island Records. Stream the track below.

The superstar bares it all on the song, revisiting both their struggles with substance abuse and the pop-rock sound of their Camp Rock days and early records like 2008’s Don’t Forget and 2009’s Here We Go Again. “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?/ Sounds like the voice in my head/ I can’t believe I’m not dead/ I can’t believe I’m not dead/ I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it got harder to breathe/ Asking why doesn’t make it easier, no easier on me,” they intone on the first verse and chorus.

In the visual for the track, the non-binary singer sits fully clothed in a bathtub as a decrepit demon gleefully collects news headlines of their past struggles. Later, they take to a dark stage playing an electric guitar that shoots pyrotechnics at the song’s climax.

Advertisement

Related Video

The single is Lovatics’ first taste off the star’s newly-announced album HOLY FVCK, which will be released August 19th — just a little over a year after their seventh studio set Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The one-time Disney Channel star is also headed out on a tour of the same name in support of the upcoming project, which is set to begin August 13th at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Ill. Tickets went on sale for the tour this morning, and you can grab them here.