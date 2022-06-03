Rap Song of The Week: Denzel Curry Keeps on “Walkin” with Key Glock Remix

Every Friday, Rap Song of the Week rounds up the hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Denzel Curry recruits Key Glock for the remix to “Walkin.”

On the surface, Key Glock wouldn’t be an obvious choice to appear on the remix to the world-weary “Walkin,” but Denzel Curry reached out to the Memphis rapper after being impressed by Glock’s perseverance following the loss of his best friend and mentor Young Dolph. Having dealt with the brutal death of his own brother, Curry is well-acquainted with the pain of processing tragedy.

“I reached out to Glock because I felt like he’s the perfect example of ‘Walkin,'” Curry explained in a statement. “Based on everything he been through and also being independent, it hasn’t stopped his grind. I’ve always been a fan of Memphis hip-hop so it just felt right.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He added, “Tomorrow’s never certain and we all go through different obstacles every day. The objective is to keep on walkin, or keep pushing forward.”

The “Walkin” remix drops Curry’s first verse from the original for brevity’s sake, but otherwise remains mostly remains untouched, paving the way for Key Glock to lend his stamp to the standout Melt My Eyez, See Your Future single. He responds by detailing the harsh realities of a life where it’s kill or be killed (“Monster hangin’ with goons and goblins/ I’m so heartless, shoot with a carbon, yeah”) and the necessity of getting money regardless of the obstacles that stand in the way.

With an unrelenting flow and lyrics about bossing up regardless of the circumstances, Glock’s contribution is a welcome addition to one of the best songs — regardless of genre — released in 2022 to date.

Advertisement

After a handful of festival dates, Curry resumes his “MELT MY EYEZ” North American tour in June. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.