Denzel Curry Obliterates NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

After a long pandemic packed with videos recorded at home, performers have begun returning to the Tiny Desk at NPR’s offices in Washington, DC. But it might be a while before another artist wants to take that seat after Denzel Curry and the band Cold Blooded Soul absolutely obliterated his Tiny Desk Concert. It’s a great advertisement for seeing the 27-year-old MC live, which might be why he chose to also announce the 2022 “Melt My Eyez” headlining tour (tickets are available here).

Curry began the set with songs from his excellent new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, starting off with “Melt Session #1′.” From there he launched into “Walkin’,” which in our opinion is one of the best songs of 2022 so far, and which sounded equally thrilling in a jazzy, stripped-down orchestration.

He got an assist from DJ POSHtronaut on that track and “Troubles,” where his fellow Floridian sang T-Pain’s part, before moving on to some of his bangers from past projects: “DIET_” from UNLOCKED, where the band found striking nuances in the original Kenny Beats production; “CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT CO13A1N,” the song that arguably transformed Curry from an underground king to mainstream star; and the 2019 ripper, “Ricky.” Check out Denzel Curry’s Tiny Desk Concert below.

Advertisement

Related Video

You’ll be able to catch him live on one of his upcoming tour dates, supporting Kid Cudi on the “To the Moon World Tour,” rocking out at Lollapalooza, or on his just-announced “Melt My Eyez Tour.” As he’s just announced, he’ll be playing cities including Atlanta, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia.

Check out his full live itinerary below. Pre-sale for the new dates started today, June 29th, and runs through Thursday, June 30th (try pre-sale code DAZZLE), with general on-sale kicking off Friday, July 1st. Book your seat here.

Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:

06/21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete de Quebec

07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum *

09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *

09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL

09/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

10/01 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Advertisement

* = w/ Kid Cudi