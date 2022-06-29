Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Denzel Curry Obliterates NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

The rapper has booked his own headlining tour to go along with upcoming dates supporting Kid Cudi

denzel curry npr tiny desk 2022 tour dates tickets watch stream
Denzel Curry on NPR’s Tiny Desk (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 29, 2022 | 11:08am ET

    After a long pandemic packed with videos recorded at home, performers have begun returning to the Tiny Desk at NPR’s offices in Washington, DC. But it might be a while before another artist wants to take that seat after Denzel Curry and the band Cold Blooded Soul absolutely obliterated his Tiny Desk Concert. It’s a great advertisement for seeing the 27-year-old MC live, which might be why he chose to also announce the 2022 “Melt My Eyez” headlining tour (tickets are available here).

    Curry began the set with songs from his excellent new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Futurestarting off with “Melt Session #1′.” From there he launched into “Walkin’,” which in our opinion is one of the best songs of 2022 so far, and which sounded equally thrilling in a jazzy, stripped-down orchestration.

    He got an assist from  DJ POSHtronaut on that track and “Troubles,” where his fellow Floridian sang T-Pain’s part, before moving on to some of his bangers from past projects: “DIET_” from UNLOCKEDwhere the band found striking nuances in the original Kenny Beats production; “CLOUT COBAIN | CLOUT CO13A1N,” the song that arguably transformed Curry from an underground king to mainstream star; and the 2019 ripper, “Ricky.” Check out Denzel Curry’s Tiny Desk Concert below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You’ll be able to catch him live on one of his upcoming tour dates, supporting Kid Cudi on the “To the Moon World Tour,” rocking out at Lollapalooza, or on his just-announced “Melt My Eyez Tour.” As he’s just announced, he’ll be playing cities including Atlanta, Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia.

    Check out his full live itinerary below. Pre-sale for the new dates started today, June 29th, and runs through Thursday, June 30th (try pre-sale code DAZZLE), with general on-sale kicking off Friday, July 1st. Book your seat here.

    Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    06/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
    06/25 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    06/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    06/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    06/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
    07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    07/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete de Quebec
    07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hard Summer
    07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
    08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
    08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *
    08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum *
    09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *
    09/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    09/17 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown FESTIVAL
    09/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/27 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    09/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
    09/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
    10/01 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    10/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/08 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Kid Cudi

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Morrissey 2022 tour

Morrissey Announces Tour with "No Rules / Regulations / Restrictions"

June 28, 2022

NNAMDÏ please have a seat

NNAMDÏ Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares Fall 2022 Tour Dates

June 28, 2022

ONE OK ROCK Tickets Tour 2022 North America Luxury Disease Fueled by Ramen Dates

How to Get Tickets to ONE OK ROCK's 2022 Tour

June 27, 2022

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

King Crimson's Robert Fripp Announces "An Evening of Conversation" 2022 North American Tour

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Denzel Curry Obliterates NPR Tiny Desk Concert, Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale