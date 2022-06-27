Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

He passed away from an aortic dissection

Andy Fletcher Depeche Mode Cause of Death
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode (photo by Francesco Castald/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 27, 2022 | 3:46pm ET

    One month after the passing of Depeche Mode founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, the band has shared the cause of death at the request of his family. “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” wrote Martin Gore and Dave Gahan in a statement. “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

    The statement continued, “We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

    Read Depeche Mode’s full statement below.

    According to Mayo Clinic, an aortic dissection is “a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta). Blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to split (dissect).” It is relatively uncommon and usually occurs in older men.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fletcher was 60 years old when he died in late May. Read about why his presence in Depeche Mode was far more than simply being “the guy that stands in the back” here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

barbra streisand supreme court american taliban roe v wade abortion

Barbra Streisand Calls Supreme Court "American Taliban" Following Roe v. Wade Overruling

June 27, 2022

ONE OK ROCK Tickets Tour 2022 North America Luxury Disease Fueled by Ramen Dates

How to Get Tickets to ONE OK ROCK's 2022 Tour

June 27, 2022

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

King Crimson's Robert Fripp Announces "An Evening of Conversation" 2022 North American Tour

June 27, 2022

The Big Climate Thing 2022: The Roots, HAIM, Sheryl Crow Playing Inaugural NYC Fest

June 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher's Cause of Death

Menu Shop Search Sale