Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

One month after the passing of Depeche Mode founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, the band has shared the cause of death at the request of his family. “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” wrote Martin Gore and Dave Gahan in a statement. “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

The statement continued, “We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

According to Mayo Clinic, an aortic dissection is “a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta). Blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to split (dissect).” It is relatively uncommon and usually occurs in older men.

Fletcher was 60 years old when he died in late May. Read about why his presence in Depeche Mode was far more than simply being “the guy that stands in the back” here.