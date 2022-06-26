Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dirty Heads Share Cover of Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good”: Stream

A reggae spin on the 1978 classic

dirty heads lifes been good
Dirty Heads, photo by Anthony Duty
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 26, 2022 | 11:34am ET

    Dirty Heads are keeping the summer vibes rolling with a reggae-tinged cover of Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good.” Listen to the track below.

    “Life’s Been Good” already had a breezy air to it, but Dirty Heads revamp the 1978 track by trimming down Walsh’s rock instrumentals and adding in their own rapped verses. In a statement, lead singer Jared Watson called the cover “the perfect follow up to ‘Vacation,’ their 2017 hit whose equally sunny mood made it a TikTok sensation. “It just felt right. If you like the vibe of ‘Vacation,’ if that song impacted your life in a positive way, this is a continuation of that feeling. And I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about.”

    Naturally, Dirty Heads’ “Life’s Been Good” cover comes with a Jay Teegardin and Jared Watson-directed video in which the band chill beach side and revel in the excesses of success. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dirty Heads just kicked off their “Let’s Get It Kraken” tour with Artikal Sound System and The Elovaters. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Also be sure to check out Good Times, the new CBD capsule from Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez. The duo also host the weekly podcast, The Rome and Duddy Show.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

goose new album dripfield music video tour photo by pooneh ghana

Goose Reveal New Album Dripfield: Stream

June 25, 2022

cyndi lauper sally's pigeons (2022 redux)

Cyndi Lauper Shares "Sally's Pigeons (Redux 2022)," Update of 1993 Abortion Song: Stream

June 25, 2022

neil young and promise of the real noise and flowers live album concert film from hank to hendrix music video stream tracklist artwork

Neil Young + Promise of the Real to Revisit 2019 Tour with Live Album and Concert Film

June 24, 2022

avril lavigne adele cover hello spotify singles love sux acoustic stream

Avril Lavigne Covers Adele's "Hello" for Spotify Singles: Stream

June 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dirty Heads Share Cover of Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale