Dirty Heads Share Cover of Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good”: Stream

Dirty Heads are keeping the summer vibes rolling with a reggae-tinged cover of Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good.” Listen to the track below.

“Life’s Been Good” already had a breezy air to it, but Dirty Heads revamp the 1978 track by trimming down Walsh’s rock instrumentals and adding in their own rapped verses. In a statement, lead singer Jared Watson called the cover “the perfect follow up to ‘Vacation,’ their 2017 hit whose equally sunny mood made it a TikTok sensation. “It just felt right. If you like the vibe of ‘Vacation,’ if that song impacted your life in a positive way, this is a continuation of that feeling. And I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about.”

Naturally, Dirty Heads’ “Life’s Been Good” cover comes with a Jay Teegardin and Jared Watson-directed video in which the band chill beach side and revel in the excesses of success. Check it out below.

Dirty Heads just kicked off their “Let’s Get It Kraken” tour with Artikal Sound System and The Elovaters. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Also be sure to check out Good Times, the new CBD capsule from Dirty Heads’ Duddy B and Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez. The duo also host the weekly podcast, The Rome and Duddy Show.