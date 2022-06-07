Menu
Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Headlining North American Tour

Dorothy and Mac Saturn will provide support on the late summer / early fall outing

Dirty Honey 2022 tour
Dirty Honey, photo by Scott Legato
June 7, 2022 | 11:36am ET

    Dirty Honey have announced a late summer / early fall headlining North American tour. The Los Angeles rock band will be supported by Mac Saturn throughout the outing, with Dorothy jumping aboard for a majority of the dates, as well.

    The “California Dreamin’ Tour,” named after a single from Dirty Honey’s 2021 self-titled debut album, kicks off August 25th in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and runs through an October 9th gig at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 10th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but fans can jump on a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the password DREAMIN.

    Dirty Honey are coming off the “Young Guns Tour,” which they co-headlined earlier this year with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH. Heavy Consequence caught the New York City date, where the band welcomed NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist onstage to jam on guitar for one song.

    On the upcoming jaunt, Dirty Honey are once again out to prove that rock’s not dead, with guitarist John Notto declaring, “This tour is a statement tour, and the statement is that ‘Rock is alive and well,’ and three bands are heading out to prove that — Dirty Honey, Dorothy, and newcomers Mac Saturn. Get your ticket and get your ass out here.”

    See the full list of tour dates below, followed by our video Zoom interview with Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle and Wolfgang Van Halen. Pick up tickets to the “California Dreamin’ Tour” here.

    Dirty Honey 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    08/25 – Oshkosh, WI @ Waterfest, Leach Amphitheater *
    08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
    08/27 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Co. *
    08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre *
    08/31 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis’ *
    09/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room *
    09/03 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth *
    09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw *
    09/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
    09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune ^
    09/09 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^
    09/11 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^
    09/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre ^
    09/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^
    09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^
    09/17 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino @
    09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *
    09/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ^
    09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show +
    09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life +
    09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^
    09/28 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^
    09/30 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre AC ^
    10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^
    10/02 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive ^
    10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^
    10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival +

    * = Mac Saturn will support
    @ = Dorothy will support
    ^ = Mac Saturn and Dorothy will support
    + = festival date

