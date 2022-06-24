Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, More Reimburse Travel Expenses for Employees Seeking Abortion

Comcast, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery have all made similar pledges following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade

amazon prime video netflix disney abortion travel expenses roe v wadev
Photo via Anderson Photo/Shutterstock
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    As the nation reels from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a constitutional right to safe abortion, some of the entertainment industry’s largest companies have announced that they will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking that procdure. Following the ruling today, June 24th, Paramount sent their employees a memo emphasizing the option, while Amazon announced a similar policy last month, and Puck News reports Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery have all made promises along those lines.

    “Across the country, we have entered a moment of profound uncertainty — from a legal and a policy perspective, as states pursue different paths regarding reproductive rights, but also on a personal level, as we try to understand what services will be accessible, when, where, and to whom,” Paramount wrote in an email today. The memo emphasized that they will provide, “Reproductive health care through company-sponsored health insurance, including coverage for birth control, elective abortion care, miscarriage care, and certain related travel expenses if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area.”

    On May 2nd, Amazon announced that it would pay up to $4,000 annually in travel expenses. That covers a wide-variety of non-life threatening medical treatments, including abortions. The reimbursement is available whenever virtual care is not possible and an operation is not available within 100 miles of the employee’s home.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Netflix tops that, offering up to $10,000 for travel covering “cancer treatment, transplants, gender-affirming care, or abortion.” That $10,000 is available per service, not per year.

    According to Puck News, Disney has also said it will cover travel expenses for employees in red states seeking abortions. This is likely to intensify the company’s conflict with Florida, which is home to Disney World, and which earlier this year passed an abortion ban after 15 weeks of gestation, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or victims of human trafficking.

    Disney has already locked horns with Florida’s Republicans over the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. After a statement saying, “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” state lawmakers voted to punish them by repealing Disney World’s special district status, and conservative protesters attempted to blockade Disney World.

    Advertisement

    News of the Supreme Court’s decision has been met with outrage and horror among people all over the world, including musicians, artists, actors, and other entertainers. Check out a roundup of reactions.

    If you don’t work for one of these companies and are looking for reproductive healthcare, or just want to donate to someone with experience helping, this document lists abortion funds in every state, Aid Access can provide abortion pills via mail anywhere within the US, and you can also contact your Senators and demand they take action.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

avril lavigne adele cover hello spotify singles love sux acoustic stream

Avril Lavigne Covers Adele's "Hello" for Spotify Singles: Stream

June 24, 2022

lemmy statue hellfest ceremony

Watch the Making of the Giant Lemmy Statue at Hellfest and See the Surviving Motörhead Members Pay Tribute: Video + Photos

June 24, 2022

massimo morante goblin obituary dead at 69

R.I.P. Massimo Morante, Goblin Co-Founder Dead at 69

June 24, 2022

chris pratt super mario bros movie defends casting quoteworthy animated nintendo video games film news

Super Mario Bros. Movie Producer Defends Non-Italian Chris Pratt Voicing Mario: "We're Going to Be Just Fine"

June 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, More Reimburse Travel Expenses for Employees Seeking Abortion

Menu Shop Search Sale