Truth Social Bans Users Who Discuss Trump’s Role in January 6th Insurrection

On Thursday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol made a clear case that Donald Trump was at the center of the failed insurrection, but you wouldn’t know it from Truth Social. Several people using Trump’s so-called “Free Speech” platform reported that they received bans after posting about the committee hearings.

“My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings,” Travis Allen, an information security analyst, wrote on Twitter.

“I was suspended from Truth Social for posting about the January 6th hearing last night,” Democratic digital strategist Jack Cocchiarella reported. “Donald Trump is scared of free speech.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Max Burns, communications director for New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, tweeted, “Seeing a lot of folks getting banned from Trump’s Truth Social for posting updates about the January 6 Committee hearings. Apparently free speech has its limits even in Trumpland.”

If this strikes you as hypocritical, well, that’s because it is. But it’s not a violation of the terms of service. As we reported last October, Truth Social prohibits users from making fun of Trump and requires them to “agree not to disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Site.” Because when it comes to Trump, the truth is often disparaging.

Truth Social launched in February and promptly failed to work. But he’s committed to the project now, and even though potential Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he would lift Trump’s ban from the platform, Trump swears he’s not going back.

Advertisement

Last month, the once-and-future Presidential Candidate announced a new streaming platform for “canceled content” and “non-fake news.”

My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings. pic.twitter.com/MBNTSNe4Z8 — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) June 10, 2022

I was suspended from Truth Social for posting about the January 6th hearing last night. Donald Trump is scared of free speech. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 10, 2022

Just put out my first post on Truth social and they deleted it. Real freedom of speech champs there. — Joseph (@newsfromplanet0) June 10, 2022