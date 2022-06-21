Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album and Tour Featuring the Words of Woody Guthrie

Dropkick Murphys are celebrating the “original punk” Woody Guthrie with a new album featuring the words of the folk legend. The LP, titled This Machine Still Kills Fascists, arrives September 30th, and will be accompanied by a stripped-down acoustic fall tour in support of the release.

Dropkick Murphys have had a longstanding relationship with the estate of Woody Guthrie, as one of their signature songs, 2006’s “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” features lyrics written by the folk icon. This time around, with the help of Woody’s daughter Nora, the band has recorded an entire album’s worth of songs featuring Guthrie’s words.

The US tour in support of This Machine Still Kills Fascists will feature Dropkick Murphys delivering intimate sit-down acoustic performances. The outing kicks off October 20th in Concord, New Hampshire, and runs through a November 19th show in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday and Thursday (use code DAZZLE).

On how the album and tour came together, Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey explained, “The project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would’ve got a kick out of us, would’ve liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor.”

Nora Guthrie added, “I collected lyrics on all kinds of topics … lyrics that seemed to be needed to be said — or screamed — today. Ken Casey is a master at understanding Woody’s lyrics, which can be complicated, long, deadly serious, or totally ridiculous. DKM is capable of delivering them all.”

The album was recorded in Tulsa in Woody’s home state of Oklahoma while co-vocalist Al Barr was tending to his ailing mother. Instead of recording a normal Dropkick Murphys album without Barr, the band thought it was an ideal time to tackle the Woody Guthrie project.

As part of the process, the band was given full access to Woody’s archives, with Dropkick guitarist James Lynch explaining, “Nora gave us the privilege of going through the archives and selecting some lyrics to use. The common thread that I see through everything was this love for people and this understanding of the universal truth that there is no one person fundamentally better than another person.”

The first single, “Two 6’s Upside Down,” will arrive on July 6th, but can be heard, in part, along with some other tunes in the album trailer. Watch the trailer, and see the tour dates, album cover and tracklist, below. Pick up tickets to the upcoming tour here.

Dropkick Murphys Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour Dates with Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern:

10/20 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

10/21 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

10/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

10/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/30 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

11/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Holland Center

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/10 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

11/11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Grande Expo Hall

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

11/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

This Machine Still Kills Fascists Artwork:

This Machine Still Kills Fascists Tracklist:

01. Two 6’s Upside Down

02. Talking Jukebox

03. All You Fonies

04. Never Git Drunk No More (featuring Nikki Lane)

05. Ten Times More

06. The Last One” (featuring Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours)

07. Cadillac, Cadillac

08. Waters Are A’risin

09. Where Trouble Is At

10. Dig A Hole (featuring Woody Guthrie)