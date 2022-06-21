Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album and Tour Featuring the Words of Woody Guthrie

The LP, titled This Machine Still Kills Fascists, arrives September 30th, with a tour kicking off in October

Dropkick Murphys Woody Guthrie album
Dropkick Murphys, photo by Dave Stauble
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2022 | 11:04am ET

    Dropkick Murphys are celebrating the “original punk” Woody Guthrie with a new album featuring the words of the folk legend. The LP, titled This Machine Still Kills Fascists, arrives September 30th, and will be accompanied by a stripped-down acoustic fall tour in support of the release.

    Dropkick Murphys have had a longstanding relationship with the estate of Woody Guthrie, as one of their signature songs, 2006’s “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” features lyrics written by the folk icon. This time around, with the help of Woody’s daughter Nora, the band has recorded an entire album’s worth of songs featuring Guthrie’s words.

    The US tour in support of This Machine Still Kills Fascists will feature Dropkick Murphys delivering intimate sit-down acoustic performances. The outing kicks off October 20th in Concord, New Hampshire, and runs through a November 19th show in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday and Thursday (use code DAZZLE).

    Advertisement

    On how the album and tour came together, Dropkick Murphys co-vocalist Ken Casey explained, “The project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would’ve got a kick out of us, would’ve liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor.”

    Nora Guthrie added, “I collected lyrics on all kinds of topics … lyrics that seemed to be needed to be said — or screamed — today. Ken Casey is a master at understanding Woody’s lyrics, which can be complicated, long, deadly serious, or totally ridiculous. DKM is capable of delivering them all.”

    The album was recorded in Tulsa in Woody’s home state of Oklahoma while co-vocalist Al Barr was tending to his ailing mother. Instead of recording a normal Dropkick Murphys album without Barr, the band thought it was an ideal time to tackle the Woody Guthrie project.

    Advertisement

    As part of the process, the band was given full access to Woody’s archives, with Dropkick guitarist James Lynch explaining, “Nora gave us the privilege of going through the archives and selecting some lyrics to use. The common thread that I see through everything was this love for people and this understanding of the universal truth that there is no one person fundamentally better than another person.”

    The first single, “Two 6’s Upside Down,” will arrive on July 6th, but can be heard, in part, along with some other tunes in the album trailer. Watch the trailer, and see the tour dates, album cover and tracklist, below. Pick up tickets to the upcoming tour here.

    Dropkick Murphys Fall 2022 US Acoustic Tour Dates with Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern:
    10/20 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
    10/21 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
    10/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus
    10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/25 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    10/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
    10/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/30 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
    11/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    11/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Holland Center
    11/03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/10 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    11/11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Grande Expo Hall
    11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    11/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater
    11/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

    Advertisement

    This Machine Still Kills Fascists Artwork:

    Dropkick Murphys This Machine Kills Fascists

    This Machine Still Kills Fascists Tracklist:
    01. Two 6’s Upside Down
    02. Talking Jukebox
    03. All You Fonies
    04. Never Git Drunk No More (featuring Nikki Lane)
    05. Ten Times More
    06. The Last One” (featuring Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours)
    07. Cadillac, Cadillac
    08. Waters Are A’risin
    09. Where Trouble Is At
    10. Dig A Hole (featuring Woody Guthrie)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack White Tickets Supply Chain Issues 2022 Tour Dates

How to Get Tickets to Jack White's 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

Kid Cudi Tickets To The Moon 2022 World Tour Dates Don Toliver

How to Get Tickets to Kid Cudi’s 2022 Tour

June 21, 2022

bartees strange 2022 tour dates

Bartees Strange Announces First-Ever Headlining North American Tour

June 21, 2022

manchester orchestra 2022 tour dates

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Live Video for "Dinosaur": Watch

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album and Tour Featuring the Words of Woody Guthrie

Menu Shop Search Sale