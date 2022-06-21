Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Changes Name to Affirm Gender Identity, Spite “Biological Father”

She wrote as the reason seeking a name change, "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father"

elon musk transgender daughter name change spite virginia xavier
Elon Musk, photo by Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 21, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has filed to legally change her name, giving as the official reason, “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

    The petition for change of name, recognition of change of gender, and issuance of new birth certificate was signed April 18th, three days after she turned 18. A hearing is scheduled on Friday, June 25th.

    Her chosen name is redacted on publicly-available documents, via ReutersTMZ reports that according to the teen, her new name will be Vivian Jenna Wilson.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One of Musk’s seven children, she was born to Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2004. Wilson and Musk were married from 2000 to 2008 and have five children together. Vivian was assigned the name Xavier Musk at birth and has a twin named Griffin.

    Musk’s other two children were by pop star Grimes, the last one born around the time they broke up. A few months later, after reports suggested that Grimes had begun dating Chelsea Manning, Musk shared a transphobic meme. Trans rights had been a point of contention between the couple during their three years together; in 2020, after Musk tweeted, “Pronouns suck,” Grimes called him out on social media.

    It’s unclear if Musk knew about the name-change. On June 19th, he tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day,” and added, “I love all my kids so much.”

    Advertisement

    But mom Justine Wilson is definitely in-the-know, and tweeted her support. “‘I had a weird childhood,’ my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can’t believe I’m as normal-seeming as I am.’ I said, ‘I’m very proud of you.'” She noted that her teen responded, “‘I’m proud of myself!'”

    Last month, reports emerged that SpaceX had paid $250,000 to a flight attendant who accused Musk of sexual misconduct. But Musk has been more focused on his his $44 billion Twitter takeover, though he’s been threatening to “terminate” the deal.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

internet explorer shut down microsoft rip obituary

So Long, Internet Explorer: Microsoft Finally Kills Off Browser at 26

June 15, 2022

winklevoss twins band watch

The Winklevoss Twins Cover Rage Against the Machine in New Band: Watch

June 14, 2022

donald trump truth social ban january 6th capitol insurrection

Truth Social Bans Users Who Discuss Trump's Role in January 6th Insurrection

June 10, 2022

microsoft elire global music vault archive data technology

Microsoft Making Glass Platters That Store Music Data for Doomsday Vault

June 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Changes Name to Affirm Gender Identity, Spite "Biological Father"

Menu Shop Search Sale