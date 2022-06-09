E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws Getting First-Ever IMAX Screenings

A friendly little alien and a massive shark are headed to IMAX for the very first time. That’s right, Stephen Spielberg’s classics E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws will be hitting IMAX screens in theaters nationwide this summer. After E.T. rings in its 40th anniversary starting August 12th, Jaws will swim onto the big, big screen a few weeks later beginning September 2nd. The latter will also be available in RealD 3D.

“No filmmaker, it’s fair to say, has had a greater or more enduring impact on American cinema or has created more indelible cinematic memories for tens of billions of people worldwide,” said Jim Orr, Universal Pictures’ president of domestic theatrical distribution, said in a statement to Deadline. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the anniversary of E.T. and the first Universal-Spielberg summer blockbuster, Jaws, than to allow audiences to experience these films in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

Added Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment: “IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time. Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX Experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”

Just last week, Isidoro Raponi, the mechanical designer who helped build and operate E.T. for Spielberg back in 1982, passed away due to congestive heart failure at a long-term care facility in Los Angeles.