Father’s Day Sale: Save 25% on Summer Merch at the Consequence Shop

In celebration of all the dad’s that rock, the Consequence Shop is holding its annual Father’s Day Sale. From now through June 21st, our complete Summer Collection of T-shirts, masks, and more are on sale for 25%. As an added bonus, we’ll give you 25% off all Flower Lab and GWAR Bud of Gods CBD products when you purchase any Father’s Day Sale item.

Our Summer Collection is filled with apparel that your dad — or any music fan, really — is sure to love. There’s the “Punk Is Dead, Long Live Punk!” shirt, our “Hell’s a Beach” design, and the “Radiate Positivity” tee, plus our entire Wavvy collection and all three GWAR Bud of Gods designs. Even our Stanning BTS, Protect Live Music, and “Phantom of the Stadium” merchandise is included in our Father’s Day Sale!

All our masks are also marked down 25%. That includes our hit Chevron and Caretaker designs, our “Home for the Holidays” screaming novelty mask, and — just in time for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — our Dino Mask. See all the discounted masks here.

Advertisement

Plus, the limited edition GWAR Bud of Gods Fanny Pack Bundle is also marked down 25%! You’ll get the exclusive GWAR fanny pack, stickers, a bandana, and a 5-ct ($49.99) or 30-ct ($86.99) jar of GWAR’s Bud of Gods Delta-8 gummies.

When you purchase any of these items, you’ll also get 25% off CBD products from our Flower Lab or GWAR Bod of Gods lines. There’s dozens of flowers, pre-rolls, gummies, tinctures, and capsules to choose from, so why not add some natural, organic relief to your Father’s Day gift!

Advertisement

Head to the Consequence Shop or use the Buy-Now buttons below to take advantage of these great deals for dad. Also, check out our Father’s Day Gift Guide for more great gift ideas.