Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

FINNEAS on “Naked,” Scoring for B.J. Novak, and “Getting Back to Work with Billie”

The prolific songwriter takes us into his latest music and writing with Ashe and Justin Bieber

Finneas Naked BJ Novak Billie Eilish interview podcast The Kids Are Dying
Kyle Meredith with FINNEAS, photo by Louis Browne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
June 6, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    FINNEAS sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest single, “Naked,” and upcoming music.

    Related Video

    The prolific songwriter discusses what his song “The Kids Are Dying” still says in moments of national crisis and using songwriting as a history lesson. We also get to hear about his plans to possibly put out another album this year, scoring B.J. Novak’s Vengeance, getting back to work with Billie Eilish on her next record, working with Ashe, and releasing another single in July.

    Advertisement

    Listen to FINNEAS’ chat with Kyle above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Howard Jones dialogue kyle meredith with

Howard Jones on Dialogue, Optimism, and His Upcoming Tour with Midge Ure

June 3, 2022

the wild things kyle meredith with pete townshend photo by marcus maschwitz

The Wild Things on Working with Pete Townshend, Concept Albums, and Face Crystals

June 1, 2022

5 seconds of summer kyle meredith with interview 5sos5

5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

May 31, 2022

Mark Indelicato hacks kyle meredith photo by Karen Ballard_HBO Max

Hacks' Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, and Laurie Metcalf

May 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

FINNEAS on “Naked," Scoring for B.J. Novak, and “Getting Back to Work with Billie”

Menu Shop Search Sale