First Aid Kit Return with New Single “Angel”: Stream

First Aid Kit have returned with their first piece of original music since 2019. Today, the Swedish sister duo share their single “Angel,” along with an accompanying music video.

Lyrically, “Angel” seems to document a relationship on the brink of collapse, as First Aid Kit square up their narrator’s anxieties with their love interest’s hostility: “What has that fear ever done for me but hold me back?/ What has jealousy and hate ever done for you but remind you of what you think you lack?” Klara Söderberg sings in the first verse over a fingerpicked guitar.

Then, in the bombastic chorus, the sisters stand their ground by listing their demands: “Give me love and give me compassion/ Self-forgiveness and give me some passion/ I love you even though you can’t love me,” they sing in their trademark harmony. Watch the Mats Udd-directed music video for “Angel” below.

Last year, First Aid Kit shared their Leonard Cohen tribute album Who by Fire, recorded live at Stockholm’s Royal Dramatic Theater back in 2017. In 2019, they honored the late great David Berman with an original song called “Strange Beauty,” along with a cover of his Silver Jews track “Random Rules.” This August, they’ll support Lord Huron on a handful of their North American tour dates; get tickets for those shows over at Ticketmaster.