FKA twigs Debuts New Song “killer” During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

The three-song set came part of NPR's Black Music Month concert series

FKA twigs (NPR)
June 10, 2022 | 12:48pm ET

    FKA twigs is the latest artist to deliver an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and, to no surprise, the MAGDALENE singer chose a church as her backdrop. During the performance, the English artist debuted her upcoming single, “killer.”

    The three-song set saw twigs accompanied by a violinist, cellist, and pianist, who only added to the epic feel of her performance. The singer-songwriter ran through songs both old and new, including the yet-to-be released “killer” (out on Thursday, June 16th) and MAGDALENE cuts “home with you” and “cellophane.” Watch the full concert below.

    twigs’ appearance is the fourth in NPR Music’s Black Music Month concert series, which showcases Black artists through 11 Tiny Desk Concerts airing throughout June. So far, Adekunle Gold, James Francies, and Naira Marley have been featured in the series, and later in the month, you can expect performances from Usher, Monica, Larry June, Maverick City Music, Denzel Curry, Ravyn Lenae, and J’Nai Bridges.

    FKA twigs released the mixtape CAPRISONGS in January, then teamed up with Yung Lean for the single “Bliss” in April. Revisit our roundup of her 10 Best Songs here. Looking forward, the artist is set to star alongside Bill Skarsgard in a new film adaptation of The Crow

