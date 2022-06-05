Florence + the Machine Cover John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” for SiriusXM: Stream

Florence + the Machine swung by the SiriusXM studios recently to cover the John Lennon classic “Jealous Guy.” Stream the performance below.

During the session, Florence Welch and her band imbue the 1971 single with a dreamy, acoustic quality as she plays with the melody and warbles, “I was dreaming of the past/ And my heart was beating fast/ I began to lose control/ I began to lose control/ I didn’t mean to hurt you/ I’m sorry that I made you cry/ Oh no, I didn’t want to hurt you/ I’m just a jealous guy.”

The former Beatle first recorded the track in 1971 as an album cut for his sophomore solo offering Imagine, but it became a belated hit a decade later when Roxy Music crafter their own version of the song as a tribute to the fallen singer upon his 1980 death.

Advertisement

Related Video

Also during the in-studio session, Florence + the Machine performed a number of songs off their brand-new, fifth album Dance Fever, which was released on May 13th nearly four years after 2018’s High as Hope. Filled with Welch’s signature bombast and baroque pop, the LP contains singles “King,” “My Love” and “Free” as well as highlights like “Dream Girl Evil,” “Daffodil,” “The Bomb,” and closer “Morning Elvis.”

Welch and her bandmates are currently in the early stages of their expansive tour in support of Dance Fever, which will next hit Stockholm’s Rosendal Garden on June 9th. The North American leg of the trek picks up on September 2nd in Montreal. Grab tickets for the tour here.