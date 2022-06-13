Foals Unveil North American Tour Dates for 2022

This tour is yours: Just ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album Life Is Yours, Foals have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2022.
After completing their UK run — which includes their upcoming appearance at Glastonbury — Foals will kick off the “Life Is Yours Tour” in Las Vegas on October 28th. Then, the 25-date trek will include cities like Austin, Denver, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping things up with a finale in Portland, Maine on December 18th.
General on-sale for Foals’ North American tour begins this Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, June 16th (use pre-sale code DAZZLE). Check out their full schedule of shows below, and then get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Due out on June 17th, Life Is Yours will include the early singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” It’s Foals’ first album since 2019’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2, and it also marks the first Foals record as a trio, following last year’s departure of their longtime keyboardist and founding member Edwin Congreave.
Foals 2022 Tour Dates:
06/18 – Scheesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/19 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ Sounds of the City
07/02 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Leeds, UK @ Sounds of the City
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
11/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
12/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
12/13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/16 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
12/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
01/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (early show)
01/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (late show)
01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (early show)
01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (late show)
01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (early show)
01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (late show)
01/26 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
01/27 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
01/28 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy