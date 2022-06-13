Foals Unveil North American Tour Dates for 2022

This tour is yours: Just ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album Life Is Yours, Foals have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2022.

After completing their UK run — which includes their upcoming appearance at Glastonbury — Foals will kick off the “Life Is Yours Tour” in Las Vegas on October 28th. Then, the 25-date trek will include cities like Austin, Denver, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping things up with a finale in Portland, Maine on December 18th.

General on-sale for Foals’ North American tour begins this Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, June 16th (use pre-sale code DAZZLE). Check out their full schedule of shows below, and then get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Due out on June 17th, Life Is Yours will include the early singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” It’s Foals’ first album since 2019’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2, and it also marks the first Foals record as a trio, following last year’s departure of their longtime keyboardist and founding member Edwin Congreave.

Foals 2022 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Scheesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/19 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ Sounds of the City

07/02 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Leeds, UK @ Sounds of the City

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT

07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

11/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

12/13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/16 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

12/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

12/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

01/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (early show)

01/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (late show)

01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (early show)

01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (late show)

01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (early show)

01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (late show)

01/26 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm

01/27 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

01/28 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy