Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foals Unveil North American Tour Dates for 2022

Supporting their new album Life Is Yours

foals 2022 tour dates life is yours new album north american shows indie rock music news
Foals, photo by Noah Rashidi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 13, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    This tour is yours: Just ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album Life Is Yours, Foals have announced a run of North American tour dates for 2022.

    After completing their UK run — which includes their upcoming appearance at Glastonbury — Foals will kick off the “Life Is Yours Tour” in Las Vegas on October 28th. Then, the 25-date trek will include cities like Austin, Denver, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping things up with a finale in Portland, Maine on December 18th.

    General on-sale for Foals’ North American tour begins this Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place one day earlier on Thursday, June 16th (use pre-sale code DAZZLE). Check out their full schedule of shows below, and then get your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Due out on June 17th, Life Is Yours will include the early singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” It’s Foals’ first album since 2019’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and Part 2, and it also marks the first Foals record as a trio, following last year’s departure of their longtime keyboardist and founding member Edwin Congreave.

    Foals 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/18 – Scheesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/19 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
    06/29 – Manchester, UK @ Sounds of the City
    07/02 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Leeds, UK @ Sounds of the City
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
    07/16 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/29 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    11/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/04 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
    11/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    11/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    11/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
    12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
    12/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    12/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    12/07 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    12/09 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    12/10 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    12/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
    12/13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
    12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    12/16 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
    12/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    12/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    01/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (early show)
    01/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms (late show)
    01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (early show)
    01/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse (late show)
    01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (early show)
    01/24 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2 (late show)
    01/26 – Kingston, UK @ Pryzm
    01/27 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
    01/28 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

slipknot fall 2022 us tour dates

Slipknot Announce Fall 2022 US Leg of "Knotfest Roadshow" Tour

June 13, 2022

Post Malone Announces North American Arena Tour

June 13, 2022

Smile Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood's The Smile Announce North American Tour

June 13, 2022

ringo starr and his all-starr band postpone tour to september covid test positive

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Push Back North American Tour Dates to Fall

June 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foals Unveil North American Tour Dates for 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale