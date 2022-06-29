Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foals’ Yannis Philippakis on Making a Dance Record with a Deeper Meaning

The frontman discusses musical nods to Prince, Caribou, and Underworld

Foals Yannis Philippaks Kyle Meredith With
Kyle Meredith with Foals’ Yannis Philippaks, photo by Edward Cooke
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 29, 2022 | 3:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis tells us about the band’s latest album, Life Is Yours, on this episode of Kyle Meredith With…

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Philippakis talks about the experimental mood the band found themselves in that led to a more synth-driven record. He also discusses working with multiple producers, making a dance record with deeper meaning, looking back at the sometimes destructive behavior of his youth, and the need to connect with one’s past.

    The lead singer also touches on “Wake Me Up” and the ways that lyrics can take on new meanings, taking inspiration from Caribou and Underworld, and making music with the latter project’s Karl Hyde that will come out eventually.

    Listen to Foals’ Yannis Philippakis talk Life Is Yours and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Carly Rae Jepsen Western Wind

Carly Rae Jepsen on New Music, Rostam, and Kate Bush

June 27, 2022

big time rush kyle meredith with photo by Jordan Knight

Big Time Rush on Reuniting, Reinventions, New Music, and the Forever Tour

June 24, 2022

chelsea cutler kyle meredith with

Chelsea Cutler on Loving Taylor Swift, the Passage of Time, and Next Album Plans

June 22, 2022

kyle meredith with three days grace explosions 25th anniversary

Three Days Grace on Explosions, Algorithms, and Their 25th Anniversary

June 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foals’ Yannis Philippakis on Making a Dance Record with a Deeper Meaning

Menu Shop Search Sale