Foals’ Yannis Philippakis on Making a Dance Record with a Deeper Meaning

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis tells us about the band’s latest album, Life Is Yours, on this episode of Kyle Meredith With…

Philippakis talks about the experimental mood the band found themselves in that led to a more synth-driven record. He also discusses working with multiple producers, making a dance record with deeper meaning, looking back at the sometimes destructive behavior of his youth, and the need to connect with one’s past.

The lead singer also touches on “Wake Me Up” and the ways that lyrics can take on new meanings, taking inspiration from Caribou and Underworld, and making music with the latter project’s Karl Hyde that will come out eventually.

Listen to Foals' Yannis Philippakis talk Life Is Yours and more above or via the YouTube player below.