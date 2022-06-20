Foals Preview 2022 Mad Cool Festival Set: “It’s a Great Vibe Playing in Spain”

Listen via Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | RSS

Mad Cool Festival goes down from July 6th to 10th in Madrid, Spain, and the lineup is truly stacked: amidst headliners like Metallica, Jack White, Muse, Florence + The Machine, The Killers, alt-J, and more, Mad Cool will host major performances from Glass Animals, The War On Drugs, CHVRCHES, Two Door Cinema Club, Carly Rae Jepsen, Deftones, Modest Mouse, and many others.

Set to grace the stage on Thursday, July 7th are British rock trio Foals, who also celebrating the release of their excellent seventh album, Life Is Yours, today (June 17th). The band’s new album is destined for a late-night dance party — perfect for a music festival; it will fit Mad Cool’s unforgettable atmosphere well. Foals have indeed played Mad Cool festival before back in 2017, and had nothing but positive things to say about the event.

During this chat, frontman Yannis Philippakis praises Mad Cool’s diverse lineup. “There are a lot of good bands. It’s not like in other countries where a lot of the music scene is phased out of the perceived festival draw,” he says.

Not only are Foals looking forward to trying out some new Life Is Yours tracks at Mad Cool, they’re stoked to be back on the festival circuit in Europe. “It’s a great vibe playing in Spain, but I’m just happy to be back in Europe and playing in Europe,” he adds. “It’s gonna be great.”

Ahead of Foals’ highly-anticipated set at Mad Cool 2022, Consequence spoke to frontman Yannis Philippakis about the joys of playing in Spain, the most eye-catching bands on the lineup, and more. Listen to the full Mad Cool festival preview podcast with Yannis Philippakis of Foals above, and you can follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.